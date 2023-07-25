Ripple Foods Builds on Success of Ripple Kids Plant-Based Milk with NEW Unsweetened Version

New Innovation Developed In Response to Consumer Demand Rolls Out to Stores Nationwide

BERKELEY, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Foods , a leader in plant-based dairy, announced today the newest addition to its portfolio of plant-based products: Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original Milk. The new offering is an unsweetened version of its wildly popular Kids Original Milk and features 8 grams of plant-based protein and 50 mg of DHA Omega-3s and Choline, while having zero added sugars.

New Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original Milk rolls out to stores nationwide (PRNewswire)

The product was developed in response to consumer desire for an unsweetened version of Ripple Kids plant-based milk, one of the most requested items by parents to the company. Since its launch in 2021, Ripple Kids Original Milk has experienced explosive growth, and has been one of the fastest-growing products across all retail channels in the refrigerated plant-based milk category over the past year.

"The feedback we have received from parents about Ripple Kids has been overwhelmingly positive. Parents consistently say Ripple Kids has been a game-changer for their family, due to the need for an alternative to dairy that provides great taste and optimal nutrition for children," said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. "Parents also expressed a desire for an option without added sugar, so we felt it was important to bring this to the marketplace and give consumers the choices they're looking for -- especially since Ripple Kids is the only plant-based milk developed specifically for kids."

Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original features zero grams added sugar, 8 grams of plant-based protein for growing bodies, healthy DHA Omega-3's for brain building nutrition, prebiotic fiber to support digestion, and provides more calcium per serving than dairy milk.

"With so many kids suffering from dairy allergies or lactose intolerance today, it's important to have alternatives to dairy with the right taste and nutritional profile to meet their unique needs at such an important stage of growth and development," said Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN. "Ripple Kids plant-based milk offers families a convenient solution, and I'm excited there's now an unsweetened version without the added sugars, to provide even more choices. There's nothing else like this on the market," she added.

Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original comes in a 48 oz bottle and is currently rolling out to Target stores nationwide, as well as other fine retailers. The product retails for $5.49-$6.49 and can be found in the dairy aisle.

About Ripple Foods: Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, and Half & Half. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is a Certified Benefit Corporation, proudly built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan, certified non-GMO and made without nuts, lactose and soy. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram and Facebook.

