Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Fannie Mae Releases June 2023 Monthly Summary

Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) June 2023 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

(PRNewsfoto/Fannie Mae)
(PRNewsfoto/Fannie Mae)(PRNewswire)

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-releases-june-2023-monthly-summary-301886699.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.