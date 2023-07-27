INN AT PERRY CABIN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LATEST FLEET ADDITION THE 1902 SLOPED SKIPJACK STANLEY NORMAN

ST. MICHAELS, Md., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inn at Perry Cabin , the luxury waterfront destination overlooking the picturesque Chesapeake Bay, announces the launch of the 1902 sloped skipjack Stanley Norman as part of its pristine fleet of vessels.

The Stanley Norman Skipjack at Inn at Perry Cabin (PRNewsfoto/Inn at Perry Cabin) (PRNewswire)

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Stanley Norman is one of the last skipjacks remaining of the thousands that had once dredged the Bay for oysters. It is this unique historical identity that enticed the great American author James Michener to sail on the skipjack for hours as research for his popular 1978 historical novel, Chesapeake.

While visiting the stunning historical resort on the Eastern Shore, experience "All Aboard the Stanley Norman! Stories about the Bay and oystering", a unique cruising excursion available daily from 5:30 to 7:00pm. Setting sail with a minimum of 7-people, enjoy a complimentary beverage and dry snacks aboard the historic skipjack for $95 per person plus 20% gratuity and tax. Or embark on a private sail of the Chesapeake starting at $2,500 for a 2-hour voyage.

"We are thrilled to formally introduce the historic vessel, Stanley Norman, as part of Inn at Perry Cabin's celebrated fleet," stated Claudio Togo, General Manager, Inn at Perry Cabin. "The Inn and its offerings are deeply rooted in the history and culture of Chesapeake Bay, and the addition of this skipjack is a visible reminder of these strong ties. Now, guests can further immerse themselves into yet another important aspect of the Eastern Shore's economy and culture, oyster harvesting, by climbing aboard Stanley Norman for a quintessential nautical experience."

Constructed by boat builder Otis Lloyd of Salisbury, Maryland, Stanley Norman was named for its first owner's two sons. The vessel is 63 feet in length, 48 feet on deck, with a beam of 15 feet, 4 inches and draws 9 feet of water with the centerboard down and 3 feet, 10 inches when it is raised. The total sail area is 1,989 square feet. Considered a midsize vessel for its time, the skipjack could carry 400 bushels of oysters when fully loaded.

Stanley Norman was passed on from captain to captain during the 20th century until it found a new role in 1990 as the flagship of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's fleet, where it played a central role in the environmental education program.

Stanley Norman is the seventh addition to the Inn at Perry Cabin's fleet of top-of-the-line sailing vessels: Star Bright, an Alerion Express 38; Midnight Star, a Tadorne 26; Star Light, an Alerion Sport 33; Harbor Star, an Andreyale 33 French Canal Commuter; and Stargazer, a Friendship 40; and Five Star, a Talaria 35 Flybridge. With the inclusion of Stanley Norman, the fleet now encompasses the region's past and present.

For more information, please visit innatperrycabin.com or call Guest Services at 443-258-2228.

About Inn at Perry Cabin

A top luxury destination in the Mid-Atlantic, Inn at Perry Cabin is an intimate waterfront resort nestled along the Chesapeake Bay in St. Michaels, Maryland. Home to 78 contemporary guest rooms and suites by renowned designer Alexandra Champalimaud, the boutique estate is grounded in classic American design, casual elegance and a celebrated nautical identity. With a pristine fleet of sailboats and yachts, including "Five Star," a 55' Hinckley, Inn at Perry Cabin boasts one of the most prestigious, sophisticated sailing programs of any resort in the US. Links at Perry Cabin, the signature 18-hole championship golf course designed by legendary architect Pete Dye, was one of golf's most anticipated openings of 2018. A coastal culinary adventure, award-winning STARS restaurant offers seasonal, local specialties and exquisite wines in a sunny setting on the water's edge while the charming Purser's Pub provides Chesapeake Bay favorites, an inventive cocktail menu and leafy garden courtyard. Additional guest amenities include the botanical spa, sauna, full-service fitness center, outdoor pool and High Tide bar, kayaking, paddle boarding and bicycling. For more information, visit innatperrycabin.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inn at Perry Cabin