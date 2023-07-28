Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/newsroom.

Chief Executive Officer and President Rob Sharps and Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8–8:45 a.m. ET. To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit investors.troweprice.com.

Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly after the event.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD$1.40 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on FacebookLinkedInTwitterYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301888067.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.