Massachusetts Lottery Fans Can Now Play the Record $1.05B Mega Millions From Their Phone

Jackpocket Crowns its First $100K Winner in Massachusetts, Partnership With Circle K Offers a New, Convenient Way to Play the Lottery

BOSTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, America's #1 lottery app*, launched in Massachusetts in partnership with Circle K, one of the largest convenience store brands in the United States.

Jackpocket's mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play

Yesterday, a Jackpocket customer ordered a $100,000 winning lottery ticket for the daily "Mass Cash" drawing using the app.

"We are excited that our partnership with Circle K landed our first $100K winner in the Bay State, cementing Jackpocket's presence in Massachusetts," said Peter Sullivan, CEO of Jackpocket. "Jackpocket's mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. As Tuesday's Mega Millions crosses the $1 billion mark, it's easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in Massachusetts."

To celebrate the new partnership, Jackpocket is offering lottery fans across the state their first lottery ticket for free on the app. New players will receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code HEYMASS at checkout. Lottery fans can play Powerball and Mega Millions—currently over $1.05B—as well as local favorites MassCash (the game responsible for the $100K winning ticket), Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, and The Numbers Game.

"We're proud to partner with Jackpocket in Massachusetts and make this fun and convenient experience available to every lottery player across the state," said Melissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K. "At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers and providing the opportunity for customers to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button through the Jackpocket app is yet another example of that commitment."

Massachusetts is now the 17th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app. Jackpocket is iCAP certified for best practices in player protection, backed by the expertise of the National Council on Problem Gambling. To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gambling resources.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

