THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS SET TO JOIN MGM REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM FEBRUARY 1, 2024

Members will transition from resort's Identity program and enjoy full access to earn and redeem with MGM Rewards across all MGM Resorts' U.S. properties

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts announced today The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transition from its Identity loyalty program to the company's award-winning MGM Rewards loyalty program beginning February 1, 2024, unlocking the ability for members to earn and redeem points across the company's 20 premier U.S. destinations.

"Welcoming The Cosmopolitan into MGM Rewards is an important and exciting milestone in the evolution of our loyalty program experience," said Steve Zanella, Chief Commercial Officer for MGM Resorts. "The Cosmopolitan will add an entirely new set of ways for gaming and non-gaming customers to enjoy all of the unforgettable, exceptional moments MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have to offer."

MGM Rewards is committed to ensuring a seamless transition. Identity members will receive communications prior to the integration with detailed information about the transition to MGM Rewards. Until the transition, Identity members may continue to play and earn with Identity and their earnings will be recognized when determining their MGM Rewards Tier Status in 2024. Identity members will retain their offers and benefits through January 31, 2024 and all Identity Points will carry over to their membership with MGM Rewards consistent with the program rules. Guests who are currently members of both programs can continue to utilize their Identity benefits and earn and use Identity Points at The Cosmopolitan through January 31, 2024 knowing that upon integration all Points will transfer to their MGM Rewards accounts. Combined Tier Credits will be used to determine Tier Status with MGM Rewards.

Additionally, beginning in February with the program's integration, all MGM Rewards members will have the ability to earn and use MGM Rewards Points, Slot Dollars and Tier Credits across their experiences at The Cosmopolitan, including the resort's incredible array of accommodations, dining, entertainment, slots and table games.

This announcement of The Cosmopolitan's integration into MGM Rewards comes quickly on the heels of MGM Resorts' announcement of an exclusive long-term strategic licensing agreement with Marriott International and the creation of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy. The MGM Collection will launch in October 2023, and ultimately encompass 17 of MGM's unrivaled resorts, representing more than 40,000 rooms in Las Vegas and other cities across the U.S. In addition to being part of the MGM Collection, The Cosmopolitan will continue its relationship with Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection Hotels brand.

About MGM Rewards

MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' reimagined loyalty program, unlocks unprecedented access for both gaming and non-gaming guests to MGM Resorts' 20+ premier destinations across the country and features five tier levels - Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and NOIR. MGM Rewards' marquee benefits include waived resort fees (Gold+), Tier Achievement Air Travel Credit to Las Vegas (Platinum+), complimentary tickets to MGM Rewards concerts (Pearl+), advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights (Platinum+) and access to exclusive tier appreciation events and experiences (Gold+). Both non-gaming and gaming MGM Rewards members have the benefit of earning a currency - MGM Rewards Points - redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays, and more. Members can earn Points on nearly all expenditures at MGM Resorts destinations, integrating both non-gaming and gaming activity. In addition to MGM Rewards Points, slot customers also earn Slot Dollars. MGM Rewards grants members access to MGM Resorts' entire portfolio of luxury properties in the U.S. from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; to Borgata in Atlantic City; Beau Rivage in Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, in addition to many others. Please visit mgmrewards.com for more information and follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort and casino that offers a decidedly different perspective. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan's distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Luxury amenities include a premier lineup of world-class culinary experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues; 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa, salon and fitness center; unrivaled pool district and an eclectic line-up of hand-selected boutiques. For more information visit: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding the transition and integration of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas loyalty program to the MGM Rewards loyalty program and its anticipated benefits to MGM Rewards members. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGM Resorts' ability to transition and integrate the loyalty program on the terms described herein or at all, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

