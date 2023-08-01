Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches the Lucyd Blueshift Lens for Enhanced Eye Protection and Comfort

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce the launch of a new transitional blue light blocking lens designed to maximize the utility, eye protection and user satisfaction of Lucyd eyewear.

The Lucyd Blueshift lens is an exclusive new lens upgrade offered with Lucyd eyewear, custom-developed by the Company, that provides the following benefits:

The lens is photochromic, and tints to a polarized sunglass in bright environments, while remaining clear indoors. The lens will tint even without exposure to UV light, which is required to activate many other photo-sensitive lenses. This means they will darken behind a UV-blocking windshield and can be used for eye protection while driving.

At the company's in-house lens lab, each lens has manually applied a special blue light blocking layer that does not disrupt the lenses' ability to transition to a sunglass. This additional coating provides an average of 40% filtration of harmful blue light, according to independent testing from Colts Labs.

Unlike many other lenses offering this degree of blue light filtration, the lens does not have a significant yellow or amber tint, and is fully clear indoors. The resulting product is an ideal lens for mixed indoor/outdoor, on-screen and off-screen use.

The Blueshift lens is available in both non-Rx and in any prescription, including progressive bifocals.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear Inc., commented:

"I am thrilled to announce another engineering feat from our dedicated team, who are always pushing to help our customers get the most out of the glasses they wear every day. The new Blueshift lens makes our eyewear suitable for use in almost any environment and at any light level. We believe this lens is an important enhancement for all-day wearability, allowing the user to seamlessly shift from blocking harmful blue light during computer and phone use, to enjoying driving and outdoor activities comfortably in high sunlight. We believe this exciting new upgrade, in tandem with our recently released Lucyd app which made our eyewear the first to be ChatGPT-enabled, further expands the tech advantages of Lucyd Eyewear over competing products."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

