BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CALL

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, to review fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on August 16, 2023. The company may also provide other business updates.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at https://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q4-2023-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy® and two virtual brands: It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's Italian Classics™. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com.

