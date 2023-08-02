Manulife Investment Management Builds Real Estate Team with New Hires to Transform its Capabilities for Investors

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management has announced new leadership appointments on its real estate investment team. These roles are focused on shaping the global real estate investment strategy, including portfolio construction, risk management, and governance, and bring additional expertise and the ability to scale in markets and sectors to evolve and grow the firm's real estate portfolio. The following individuals have been appointed to these new roles as Manulife Investment Management expands its real estate capabilities to meet evolving market opportunities and builds a strong and diverse global culture as an entrepreneurial investment manager.

Jessica Harrison joins as Head of U.S. Acquisitions. Ms. Harrison is responsible for the sourcing, underwriting, structuring, and negotiation of all investments, including portfolio companies, across the United States on behalf of clients. Additionally, she leads the investment team providing oversight and mentorship across North America . In this role, Ms. Harrison sits on the global real estate leadership team. Ms. Harrison was most recently senior vice president, portfolio manager at PIMCO leading commercial real estate investments across the southwest and mountain region of the United States and prior to that spent several years at American Realty Advisors sourcing opportunities across various fund strategies. She received an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California , Marshall School of Business.





Victor Calanog joins as Global Co-head of Research and Strategy. Mr. Calanog is responsible for formulating and executing on the real estate platform's overall research strategy, in close collaboration with the global CIO and the investment team, to inform investment decision-making, portfolio implementation, valuation, ongoing monitoring, and due diligence. In this role, Mr. Calanog sits on the global real estate leadership team. He was most recently at Moody's Analytics, as head of commercial real estate economics and holds a Ph.D. in applied economics and management science, an M.A. in business and public policy, and an M.B.A., from The Wharton School.





Maggie Coleman joins as Chief Investment Officer, North America . She is responsible for developing and executing investment strategies, sourcing strategic platform opportunities alongside key relationships, managing portfolio risk and performance, and driving overall investment decisions and transaction volume across North America. She also oversees performance across all aspects of the North American business on behalf of its clients, including structuring and execution of key ventures, capital formation and integration of existing and new products. In this role, Ms. Coleman sits on the global real estate leadership team. Previously, she was managing partner for private capital advisory at Sera Global and prior to that role spent more than a decade at JLL in various leadership positions. She holds degrees from University of Chicago and Indian University Bloomington.

"We are excited to announce these appointments as the greatest success factor for any leading real estate investment manager is its people. Our new colleagues will be additive and complementary to the existing expertise across key roles and functions - and at leadership levels - to drive the transformation we see as necessary to meet the expectations of our clients," said Marc Feliciano , global head of real estate, Manulife Investment Management. "We are boldly pursuing sustainable investment performance with an institutional discipline by building a new foundation to achieve new growth and meet our clients' needs with laser-focus on our operational model and expanding our solutions."

Manulife Investment Management's real estate platform provides investment solutions globally as part of its comprehensive private markets' capabilities. As of March 31, 2023 , its sustainably operated platform offers core, core-plus, and value-add strategies span over 73 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily assets strategically located in Canada , the U.S., and Asia Pacific . The real estate investment team leverages its global platform and asset management expertise to engage with and understand local markets, and to drive results for its investment clients.

