RateGain announces the appointment of Peter Strebel as its New President for the Americas

RateGain announces the appointment of Peter Strebel as its New President for the Americas

The two-time CEO of leading hotel chains will accelerate RateGain's efforts to drive deeper into the enterprise market of the Americas

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced the appointment of Peter Strebel as its new President to lead the Americas region. Peter, a two-time CEO, in his last role, was the Chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts, providing strategic counsel to the company before serving as the company's former President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Senior Vice President of Sales.

Named as a Top CEO on Glassdoor, Strebel was responsible for guiding the company through the pandemic crisis, leaving the brand in a prime position to capitalize on the rebounding trends and changes in the industry. He also played an instrumental role in creating and driving innovative branding, communications, marketing, and business development strategies to increase awareness, capture market share, and build revenue for the luxury hotel brand.

In between his time with Omni, Strebel served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Wyndham Hotel Group and was promoted to President of the company before returning to Omni. Strebel sits on the board of directors for the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), as well as the board of trustees for the Incarnation House in Dallas, Texas.

Peter will be replacing the outgoing President, Chinmai Sharma, who spent half a decade with RateGain, playing a key role in scaling its Americas business and providing overall strategic guidance for RateGain's growth in the region.

Over the last few years, through strategic acquisitions, RateGain has consolidated its position in the enterprise segment in the Americas region, with the region contributing significantly to the company's top line. A lifetime hotelier and an advocate of new technology, combined with Peter's deep understanding of the industry and extensive experience in the region will help RateGain accelerate growth as it looks to double its revenue in the next three years.

Welcoming Peter to RateGain's leadership team, Bhanu Chopra, Founder, and Managing Director of RateGain, said, "The next phase of RateGain's growth requires a leadership team that can help us outsize the impact we are making on our industry, and I am quite certain that Peter will help in bringing that to RateGain. His experience in leading operations, sales, and marketing will be critical for us to drive more well-rounded growth as we aim for our next big goal."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Chinmai for his leadership and belief in RateGain. The work he has done in scaling the business and identifying new business opportunities leaves the Americas team far better positioned for success," added Bhanu.

Commenting on RateGain, Peter Strebel said, "I have built a career by continuously identifying new areas of investment and innovation to change the status quo, and I believe that RateGain is also trying to do the same for the hospitality industry. The opportunity to do that for over 100,000 hotels excites me about this opportunity."

Peter is based out of Dallas where he lives with his wife and enjoys spending time with his family.

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 2800+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries, helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

RateGain today is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their businesses. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with the Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, the Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents, and all the top car rentals, including 8 Global Fortune 500 companies, in unlocking new revenue every day. For more information, please visit www.rategain.com.

View original content:

SOURCE RateGain