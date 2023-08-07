SM Launches New Concept Nail Absorber With Disposable Out Filter For The World's First Disposable Out Filter

SM Launches New Concept Nail Absorber With Disposable Out Filter For The World's First Disposable Out Filter

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups finally selected 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project."

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) announced on the 18th that it has finally selected 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project." SM, one of the 30 selected companies, was founded in 2011. The first business was a professional developer and manufacturer specializing in beauty articles. By expanding the nail market since 2016, it has developed an innovative nail dust collector that uses the world's first disposable filter at once.

The company began producing nail dust collectors in April 2018, and began exporting goods to foreign countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. As a result of focusing on developing new products, SM Company's Zephyros nail absorber (SM1811-M) was released in 2023.

Zephyros is the world's first disposable out-filter type nail absorber, rather than shaking off and reusing the filter of the existing absorber. The company says that the disposable filter of this product enables more hygienic procedures during problematic toenail procedures, helping users' health.

The size is 189mm wide, 280mm long, and 50mm to 105mm high, making it convenient to store in the space under the treatment table of a typical nail salon. In addition, the wide-width suction port design is designed to allow the operator to move freely during the procedure, which is evaluated as a great advantage.

In addition, it is made of an expensive aluminum alloy and is light, and the main surface has strong surface durability. In addition, the company explains that with a strong suction force of up to 4,600 rpm per minute, reflux never occurs, and the same suction power as the first is always maintained.

SM has obtained an FTA certificate of origin and export certificate. Import tariffs were waived for importers who signed FTA with Korea. Therefore, the company looks forward to becoming a world-class beauty device company in the future while being competitive with other countries.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B24XN9MW

View original content:

SOURCE SM