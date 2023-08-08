Qnnect™ Introduces Elizabeth Seigerman as Chief Talent and Culture Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnnect™, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced that Elizabeth Seigerman has joined the company as Chief Talent and Culture Officer. Elizabeth will help lead and elevate the next phase of the company's talent and culture programs, including employee engagement and experience, talent management, and succession planning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the Qnnect family," said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect. "Elizabeth brings her extensive experience and a proven track record of leadership to our team. I look forward to working with her and building the industry's best company to work for."

Elizabeth has more than 25 years of industry experience steering organizations through growth opportunities and transitions, implementing employee engagement programs, leveraging talent, and coaching leaders.

Prior to joining Qnnect, Elizabeth was Vice President, People at Weight Watchers, where she served as lead HR partner to the Executive Committee, driving employee performance, development, and engagement initiatives across the global organization to elevate culture. Before that, she led the integration of two businesses at Mercer and spent 7 years at American Express, where she led the transformation of the North America Employee Relations service delivery model. Elizabeth started her career at Colgate-Palmolive, working in talent acquisition, training operations, and employee relations.

"I am excited to be joining Qnnect at this time and working with this impressive team to drive greater growth," said Elizabeth Seigerman. "I've already seen a deep caring for the people whose contributions and commitment shape the success of the business. And I'm looking forward to visiting the locations, meeting everyone, and continuing the important work of further enhancing the culture."

About Qnnect:

Qnnect (pronounced: "Connect") is a leading global producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers. Qnnect's connector and interconnect businesses have over 100 years of combined experience as trusted partners in the Defense & Aerospace, Hi-Rel, Semiconductor, Test & Measurement, and Consumer Electronics markets. For more information, visit www.qnnectnow.com.

