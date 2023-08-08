Tyrrell Hatton Wins Close Race to Claim the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Aon Risk Reward Challenge

In its fifth year, the season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour

LPGA Tour winner will claim an equal $1 million prize at CME Group Tour Championship in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the PGA TOUR today announced Tyrrell Hatton as the winner of the 2022-2023 Aon Risk Reward Challenge. As a result of the season-long competition, Hatton will be awarded the Aon trophy and the $1 million prize for his ability to make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes during the PGA TOUR season.

This season, Hatton was consistently within the top 10 of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard week after week, a testament to both the remarkable consistency of his game and trust in his overall decision-making in the moments that mattered most. Throughout the season, Hatton had a birdie rate of 81 percent on the Challenge holes and hit 82 percent of Greens in Regulation across the Challenge holes. His strategic ability to go for the green on par fives combined with his overall proficiency in hitting Challenge greens ultimately secured him the top spot on the leaderboard. For an Aon Risk Reward Challenge season that came down to the wire, Hatton was able to rely on his remarkable performance and sound decision making to claim this year's Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy.

Throughout his career, Hatton has had success on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, with seven combined wins across both Tours. Hatton's putting has been his strength and led to his record-setting performance at this year's PLAYERS Championship, with the lowest final-round back-nine score in tournament history and his solo second finish, his third career runner-up on the PGA TOUR. Originally from Buckinghamshire, England, Hatton is also going for his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.

"I'm thrilled to take home the Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy as it's a reflection of the work, preparation and dedication my entire team has put in this season," Hatton said. "This competition rewards strategic thinking and the ability to execute on a consistent basis. It's an honor to be named this season's best decision maker."

"This season, the competition came down to the final stretch, and we would like to congratulate Tyrrell Hatton on winning the Aon Risk Reward Challenge," said Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Aon. "At Aon, we know that better information and better advice lead to better decisions in business. Hatton proved that the same is also true in golf. His ability to navigate the Challenge was inspiring to watch and we are thrilled to have him join the elite group of decision makers we have recognized across both Tours."

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge continues on the LPGA Tour, where the winner will claim an equal $1 million prize when the season concludes at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge

In its fifth season, the Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and the LPGA Tour that highlights golf's best strategic decision makers. The Challenge tabulates the two best scores from every participating event a player competes in. Players must compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season to qualify.

The Challenge runs across regular season tournaments (39 on the PGA TOUR; 30 on the LPGA Tour), with CBS, NBC Sports and the Golf Channel as official broadcast partners. Each week in broadcast, Aon provides insights specific to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole.

To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the PGA TOUR and for more information about the Challenge, click here.

To view the current Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the LPGA Tour and for more information, click here.

