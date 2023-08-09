Generac and Buildertrend Announce Joint Initiative to Provide Home Builders and Prospective Homeowners with Easy Design Tools

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, and Buildertrend, the leading construction management software for home builders, remodelers and contractors, today announced the addition of the Generac comprehensive suite of residential energy solutions to the Buildertrend platform.

Generac's complete suite of home standby generators, PWRcell solar + battery storage systems, and ecobee thermostats and smart home devices will be integrated into Buildertrend, making it easier for builders and their homeowners to specify and integrate backup power and energy management tools into the design and construction process early. This will help to potentially save thousands of dollars' worth of installation costs.

"As the most used home standby generator brand within the builder segment, we're seeing an unprecedented level of consumer demand for our residential products among home builders," said Erik Anderson, vice president sales – Electrical Wholesale at Generac Power Systems. "Backup power has become a major trend in the building industry as builders realize the critical role that power plays in everyday life. We're proud to work with Buildertrend to make residential generator installation easier than ever for the home building industry."

"Effective material management is a pivotal aspect of construction projects, driving efficiency and profitability. At Buildertrend, we understand the significance of optimized material management, which is why we're thrilled to have Generac's full line of products added to the Buildertrend program," said Brian Pavlick, senior vice president and GM of Materials Management at Buildertrend. "By leveraging our comprehensive solution for receipt tracking and rebate processing, builders can maximize cost savings on name brands and enhance project outcomes, cementing their success in an increasingly competitive industry."

Generac is proud to further support home builders through its Builder Alliance program, a no-cost program designed to support builders installing home standby generators by providing them with preferred builder pricing, sales training, marketing tools and more.

Generac offers a full portfolio of home energy technology products, giving homeowners control over how they generate and manage energy for their home. For more information about Generac's residential power solutions, visit www.generac.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

About Buildertrend

Buildertrend is the leading residential construction management platform. Since 2006, we've empowered contractors to take control of projects and bring efficiency, organization and seamless communication to every aspect of their business. Builders can stay on top of costs, supplies, staff and more in one convenient place – and take on more projects without adding paperwork and stress. For over 1 million users across 100 countries, Buildertrend has made it easy to run successful projects and deliver a five-star experience to homeowners. To learn more about Buildertrend, visit Buildertrend.com and @buildertrend.

