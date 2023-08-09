Osmosis from Elsevier Joins Global edX Partner Network to Expand Access to Education for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

New Professional Certificate Program in Healthcare Foundations Now Open for Enrollment on edX.org

PHILADELPHIA and LANHAM, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX , a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that Osmosis from Elsevier , a health education platform with a mission to empower the world's current and future clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible, is the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of universities and institutions in expanding access to the world's best education. Osmosis is partnering with edX to launch a new Professional Certificate program in Healthcare Foundations designed for anybody, anywhere who wants to study medicine and healthcare. Enrollment is now open at edX.org .

Osmosis has helped over 6 million learners with a dream of working in healthcare begin to understand complex medical topics by condensing what are typically hour-long lectures into short, bite-sized, and engaging videos that can be watched by users on the web or mobile app. The new Professional Certificate program from Osmosis on edX will help those pursuing a role in the nursing and other healthcare fields progress and earn the necessary skills to work in the industry. Comprising three courses – Human Body and Disease Basics ; Workplace Safety, Emergency Care, and Infection Control ; and Client Care – the Professional Certificate program on edX is designed for all experience levels.

"First and foremost, Osmosis has always been helping students learn more effectively, and we've been passionate about breaking down the educational barriers to entering the health profession," said Rishi Desai, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Osmosis. "By bringing our best-in-class content to edX, we are helping further empower the world's clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible."

A shortage of healthcare workers is having a widespread impact across the industry. In the past two years, over 100,000 nurses have left the sector, according to a study from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing , with another 600,000 projected to leave by 2027. In the next five years, the U.S. is expected to be short 3.2 million healthcare professionals . Partnerships between organizations like Osmosis and edX can help fill the current gaps in the healthcare workforce by offering affordable, flexible options to support learners.

"At 2U, we've spent more than a decade working with our partners to provide access to a wide range of healthcare programs in online and hybrid settings, helping reduce barriers to entry for students from diverse backgrounds," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "Osmosis helped revolutionize healthcare education by making it possible for anyone interested in the field to easily learn about and understand health more thoroughly. Together, we're bringing those learning opportunities to millions more learners around the globe."

Osmosis from Elsevier is a health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis has a library of thousands of videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical sciences complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. Osmosis has an engaged audience of over 6 million learners worldwide. For more information, visit Osmosis.org .

edX is the global online learning platform that fuels the world's ambition. edX was developed in 2012 by Harvard and MIT to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a part of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 76 million people with online learning to meet every professional moment. Together with top-ranked universities and organizations at the forefront of their fields, edX offers thousands of job-relevant programs across nearly every career discipline, from artificial intelligence and robotics to sustainability and public health. Find online courses, certificates, boot camps, and degrees that fuel your ambition at edX.org .

