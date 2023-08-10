Crowdworks recognized again in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence, 2023 and Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2023

The Company was recognized among 9 of the Sample Vendors for Data Labeling and Annotation in the 2023 report

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdworks (CEO Minwoo Park), a leading provider of AI learning data platform, today announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2023[1] and Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2023,[2] marking its second consecutive year on the list. Crowdworks is listed as a sample vendor along with other notable global Data-Centric AI companies.

Gartner states that: "Gartner's Hype Cycle depicts a common pattern that occurs when an innovation emerges. An innovation often progresses through a period of overenthusiasm, to a period of disillusionment, to an eventual understanding of the innovation's relevance and role in a market or domain."[3].

"The need for better training data has increased to remove the bottleneck in developing AI solutions — especially those particular to generative AI and industry use cases, [4] " Gartner stated in this year's report. For generative AI, data is even more critical, and Gartner continued: "Given the typical lack of internal skills and systems, DL&A services and tools are often the best option (by cost, quality and availability) to provide necessary data for best AI results." [4]

Crowdworks has been at the forefront of driving technological innovation in the AI field by introducing a crowdsourcing approach to data labeling, involving a large community of people in collecting and annotating AI training data. More recently, Crowdworks has expanded its services to include customized AI all-in-one solutions, simplifying the adoption of generative AI for companies.

Looking to the future, Crowdworks is actively working to expand its global market presence through participation in high-profile exhibitions like CES and Viva Technology. Additionally, it anticipates listing on the KOSDAQ next month, demonstrating its commitment to future growth.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner for the two consecutive years authenticates Crowdworks' commitment to data quality, our innovative business model, and competitiveness in the global market. We are determined to surge ahead as a global leader in providing high-quality AI data solutions," says Minwoo Park, CEO of Crowdworks.

About Crowdworks

Crowdworks has been a pioneering AI training data solution provider in Korea since 2017. Our cutting-edge AI training data platform comes equipped with Auto-ML features, supported by a dedicated 0.5 million qualified labelers. By harnessing the power of human-generated reliable data, Crowdworks drives the swift adoption of Enterprise Generative AI across diverse industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and finance.

