Datasea Launches Innovative "Intelligent Acoustics" Subsidiary in Delaware, Unveiling AI-Integrated Offerings for US Market

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments in China: intelligent acoustics, 5G messaging, and smart city technology, announced the inception of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, based in the State of Delaware, USA. Datasea Acoustics LLC, incorporated on July 31, 2023, represents the Company's thrust into the "Intelligent Acoustics" domain, a transformative blend of acoustics and artificial intelligence.

The launch of Datasea Acoustics LLC in the US serves a dual purpose: it solidifies Datasea's commitment to the field of Intelligent Acoustics and emphasizes the company's plan to introduce cutting-edge antiviral acoustic solutions to the American market, catering to a wide and evolving consumer base.

At their core, Datasea's intelligent acoustics solutions are engineered to elevate health and safety standards in both residential and commercial settings. The initial line of products will be specifically tailored for antiviral applications, addressing critical health concerns and capitalizing on the substantial demand in the U.S market. Concurrently, Datasea Acoustics LLC will intensify its R&D endeavors, exploring a spectrum of applications for Intelligent Acoustics that synergize artificial intelligence in design and operations.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, shared her excitement: "The establishment of Datasea Acoustics LLC in the United States marks a significant milestone for us. With Intelligent Acoustics, we're pushing the boundaries of traditional acoustics by integrating them with artificial intelligence. Our focus on antiviral applications underscores our commitment to enhancing public health. I am genuinely thrilled about the opportunities this new division opens for us, both in product innovation and market reach."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: intelligent accoutics, 5G messaging and smart city. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies in the realm of intelligent acoustics, especially harnessing the power of ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections. Alongside this, the company delves into innovations in directional sound. With a diverse product lineup, Datasea is devoted to enhancing the quality of life using sound-based solutions. Concurrently, as a preeminent solution provider, Datasea's 5G messaging application serves a broad spectrum of industries, regions, and small to micro enterprises throughout China. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the Company's achievement in high technology products. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website. Twitter @Dataseainc, https://twitter.com/Dataseainc;

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements.

