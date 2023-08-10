FinVolution Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 28, 2023

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on August 28, 2023-

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 unaudited financial results, on Monday, August 28, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 28, 2023 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 29, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 Canada (toll free): +1-855-669-9657 International: +1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong, China: 852-3018-4992 Mainland, China: 400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until September 4, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-877-344-7529 Canada (toll free): +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4673303

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China and international markets connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had over 164.5 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Investor Relations

Jimmy Tan, IRC

Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601

E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE FinVolution Group