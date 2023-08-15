Behr Paint Company Announces Its 2024 Color of the Year, "Cracked Pepper," A Soft Black that Exudes Confidence and Instantly Elevates any Indoor and Outdoor Space

New Study Conducted by Behr Paint Shows More Than Half of Americans Believe Black Tones in the Home Create a New Energy and Vibe and Make a Space Feel Bold

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint Company announces its 2024 Color of the Year, Cracked Pepper (PPU18-01), a timeless and modern hue that awakens the senses and exudes confidence on every scale. DIYers, designers and professionals alike can incorporate Cracked Pepper into their projects and help transform any space by wrapping the walls to make a bold statement or adding an accent for a hint of sophistication.

"As we look into 2024, creating a sense of comfort and belonging will continue to drive design decisions—but now, as life returns to its more familiar rhythms, it's time to allow our senses to come alive," says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. "From heightening the aromas of a dining room to feeling the softness of a living area, Cracked Pepper enhances the natural expression in any space."

New research conducted by Behr Paint1 reveals:

More than half of Americans (54%) say black tones in the home create a new energy and vibe.

Two- thirds (64%) of Americans agree that black tones in the home make a space feel bold.

More than half (57%) of Americans say that painting a wall a dark(er) color gives the room a designer aesthetic.

Three-quarters (74%) of Americans would consider painting an area or room a dark color.

Half (50%) of Americans say a dark color on the wall(s) makes a room feel elevated.

More than half of Millennials (61%) agree black tones instantly give the home a fresh look.

Half (50%) of Americans say a dark color on the wall(s) creates a sense of comfort in the home.

"We recognize the growing desire for using darker colors throughout spaces," says Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "Adding a soft black like Cracked Pepper evokes a sense of confidence and individuality that we want all of our customers to feel after completing a project."

The deep and dynamic hue transcends design styles from modern, classic, casual, retro and more, while pairing seamlessly with other colors, finishes, patterns, and textures. From homes to hospitality, and everything in between, Cracked Pepper's confidence radiates from any wall it coats, trim it touches, surface it sweeps or item it's applied to.

The 2024 Color of the Year is also featured in the expertly curated BEHR® Designer Collection of 30 best-selling neutral colors. Created to help DIYers, designers and professionals choose color with confidence, the timeless collection streamlines the paint selection process, turning ordinary home improvement projects into designer-quality makeovers.

To celebrate the 2024 Color of the Year, Behr Paint is hosting a sweepstakes on Instagram starting on August 16th. Five winners will each receive $10,000 to help them transform and elevate a space in their home with Cracked Pepper. Follow @behrpaint on Instagram to learn more about how to enter. Terms and conditions apply. For official rules, visit: behr.com/2024cotysweepstakes.

Cracked Pepper is available in Behr's top-rated, one-coat hide guaranteed* BEHR DYNASTY® and BEHR® MARQUEE®, as well as BEHR ULTRA® and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® paint formulas exclusively at The Home Depot stores nationwide. To learn more about Cracked Pepper and to find project inspiration visit behr.com/2024coty.

*Valid only when tinted to colors from the BEHR DYNASTY® & MARQUEE® Interior One-Coat Hide Color Collection.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of the most trusted paint brand in America* BEHR®, along with the KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit Behr.com/Pro to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS). *According to the 2023 Lifestory Research study.

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process Corporation.

CONTACT: behrdiy@mbooth.com

____________________ 1 Methodology: Behr commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 general population Americans 18 years of age and older. Data is nationally representative by age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The survey was fielded between July 20-21, 2023. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points.



