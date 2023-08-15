Code.org, ETS, ISTE, and Khan Academy Launch Free AI Professional Learning for Teachers

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Code.org, ETS, the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), and Khan Academy formally announce the launch of "AI 101 for Teachers," a free professional learning course designed to level the playing field of artificial intelligence (AI) understanding among K-12 teachers as they head back to the classroom this fall.

According to a recent survey , artificial Intelligence is poised to play a growing role in education, but the vast majority of teachers are not prepared and lack training on how to leverage this new technology in their classrooms. 75% of surveyed teachers believe AI should be taught to students, however, only 13% have had any training on how to teach AI to their students. AI 101 for Teachers will address this critical global need.

The five-part video series will kick off on August 15, 2023, with a fireside chat between Hadi Partovi, Founder and CEO of Code.org, and Sal Khan, Founder and CEO of Khan Academy. Their discussion covers a wide range of AI-related issues facing K-12 teachers today. The series continues with three additional professional development videos covering the fundamentals of AI, how AI can be combined with pedagogy to enhance student learning, and the ethical considerations and best practices of AI. The fifth and final session covers how to access and leverage free and customizable AI curriculum, content, and lesson plans which are available for use this fall within the classroom.

In addition, today, this partnership is launching resources to ensure that students and adults around the world can understand and leverage the power of AI in an effective and responsible way. Our two new "How AI Works" videos along with accompanying lessons and curricula mean that classrooms can not only use AI but also understand how it works.

"AI 101 for Teachers addresses the pressing need to expand awareness and understanding of generative AI," said Hadi Partovi, Founder and CEO of Code.org. "The release of ChatGPT has forever changed the educational landscape and will bring computer science into every classroom. Launching this free training underscores the importance of preparing teachers and students for the realities of a technology-driven society. As part of our mission to make computer science available to all K-12 students, we believe it's paramount to support and train teachers with the latest technology advancements."

"AI creates opportunities for personalized learning and dynamic assessments, and enables teachers to deliver targeted instruction," said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS. "AI 101 will support teachers by providing free lessons so they can confidently harness the power of AI in their classrooms."

"This effort expands our commitment to empowering educators with the right information, enabling them to nurture students with the essential skills and strategic thinking necessary to navigate and thrive in an AI-infused world," said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE and ASCD.

"As part of our mission to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere, we believe it's important to provide professional learning opportunities for K-12 teachers," said Sal Khan, Founder and CEO of Khan Academy. "AI is the biggest disrupter facing education today. The AI 101 for Teachers series provides an easily digestible introduction to AI and sets the stage for continued professional development."

"Artificial Intelligence has the ability to transform public education into an equitable and efficient power for good and accelerate every student toward success," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. "These engaging and informative educational resources will enable students to fully realize their potential. We believe AI will streamline and complement the educational environment but could never substitute the human touch and talent our teachers bring to the classroom every day."

Teachers, administrators, and those interested in K-12 education and AI can register to gain early access to the five-part training series by visiting https://code.org/ai/pl/101 .

