Pecos-Barstow-Toya Schools Leverage SparkCognition's AI to Help Ensure Student Safety and Prevent Gun Violence

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced it has been selected by Pecos-Barstow-Toya Independent School District (PBTISD) to deploy its computer vision solution to strengthen school safety and security for its students, teachers, and administrators. Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD is deploying SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor to detect threats, identify security breaches, and prevent safety and security incidents. Located in West Texas, Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD is a PK-12 school district with over 2600 students across five campuses.

"Ensuring a safe school environment is paramount to fostering students' success, growth, and well-being," said Brent Jaco, PBTISD Superintendent. "With SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor, we can enhance our security measures to quickly detect and prevent threats and provide real-time alerts to our students and staff."

During the 2021-2022 school year, there were 193 gunfire incidents at preschools and K-12 schools, more than in any prior period, and this year is on pace to eclipse that record. By using Visual AI Advisor to actively monitor perimeter security, intrusion detection, and weapon identification, Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD is looking to shift its focus from review and reaction to predict and prevention.

"Texas ranks second in the nation for the highest number of gun incidents on campus, and despite investments in traditional school safety measures like fences and films, school shootings are rising," said Stephen Gold, CMO at SparkCognition. "Visual AI Advisor equips schools with a critical capability to safeguard students and staff, whether it's an active shooting, individual requiring medical attention, or preventing unauthorized access to school grounds."

SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor is a secure and proactive computer vision solution that leverages existing cameras to analyze situations in real-time and provide actionable alerts. It scales to thousands of cameras using a low-code/no-code integration framework and deploys at the edge, ensuring privacy and enterprise security. Visual AI Advisor has been contracted on over 130,000 cameras across 16 countries, and features 125+ pre-built use cases for safety, security, operational efficiency, quality control, and situational awareness.

