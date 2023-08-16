Bamboo Insurance Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for 2023

With a three-year revenue growth of 109 percent, Bamboo Insurance ranks among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance, a reimagined insurance organization offering a customer-driven experience through ease and innovation, today announced that Inc. has recognized the company as one of the fastest-growing in the nation for 2023. The prestigious ranking represents a unique, data-driven look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We're incredibly honored to have gained a place on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list," says Bamboo Insurance Founder and CEO, John Chu. "This past year has introduced unique challenges to those of us in the insurance space. As a company, we decided to approach those challenges as opportunities, and show up when our clients and partners needed us most. Landing on the Inc. 5000 list proves to us that, despite those obstacles we faced, our team's hard work and dedication to our mission is deep-rooted. It's a great honor for us to be on this list among so many of the best independent businesses in the nation."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Bamboo Insurance

We're a growth-oriented insurance organization on a mission to deliver an easy and innovative insurance experience with an unwavering focus on customer advocacy. We're using data and technology to simplify the insurance process, while enhancing transparency for our partners and policyholders. For more information on Bamboo Insurance, visit our site.

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services (Bamboo) is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; AZ License #3000209096; CA License #0M31082.

