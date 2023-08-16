HUMAN APPEAL FIRST GLOBAL MUSLIM CHARITY ON SCENE AT HAWAII WILDFIRES

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International humanitarian charity, Human Appeal, dispatched a team to Hawaii led by its Head of Fundraising to initiate humanitarian aid to those impacted by the wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian Island of Maui.

Photo taken by Human Appeal team member of the wildfire's destruction in the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. (PRNewsfoto/Human Appeal) (PRNewswire)

The first wave of aid worth US$20,000 will be coordinated with local partners of Human Appeal in Hawaii and comes as an initial wave of assistance being planned by the global faith-based charity to help the vulnerable in Maui.

"Human Appeal has launched an emergency appeal for Hawaii and I came to see for myself how we can help. Our motto is "Here for Every Human" and we are committed to contribute and help as many people as possible impacted by this tragedy. After assessing the situation with our local partners, we are initiating aid as so many have lost their entire property and possessions," commented Zaheer Khan, Head of Fundraising at Human Appeal.

Thousands have been displaced by the blaze that ripped through the heart of the Hawaiian Island of Maui, an area that is recognized as historically the original capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Those displaced by the wildfires have lost most of their possessions as the blaze destroyed everything in its path.

The Hawaii wildfires are considered the worst US blaze in 100 years and spread so fast that residents of Lahaina town on Hawaii's Maui Island were forced to flee towards the seashore to find safety.

