Cherry Bekaert Welcomes Accomplished Consumer Product CEO to Propel Industry Innovation

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) strengthens its team with the appointment of Jason Hodell as the Firm's Industrial Manufacturing Leader with a focus on advisory, sustainability and strategic tax. In his new role, Hodell will help further develop the Firm's strategic offerings across industrial products, consumer goods, manufacturing and other related industry segments. With two decades of experience working in the consumer goods, manufacturing, retail, and the technology industries, his knowledge of both financial and operational issues makes him an ideal advisor.

Building on the Firm's current industrial manufacturing tailored offerings, Hodell will work closely with the Firm's Strategic Growth and Innovation practice, combining a strategic approach with actionable insights and digital transformation. In this period of supply chain disruption, his focus will also center around shaping the Firm's latest thinking on solutions such as consumer and industrial manufacturing strategy development, onshoring and decarbonizing global supply chains while optimizing federal, state and local incentives.

"I am delighted to have Jason's expertise bolster our advisory offerings. As our new Industrial Manufacturing Leader, his shop floor experience combined with his impressive operational background fits hand and glove with our advisory and strategic tax professionals," said Srikant Sastry , Advisory Leader at Cherry Bekaert. "This appointment reinforces Cherry Bekaert's commitment to keeping abreast of new solutions for today's manufacturers."

Jason Hodell is a former CEO of Skullcandy, the original youth audio lifestyle brand based in Park City, Utah. During his tenure, Skullcandy was named the Walmart Consumer Electronics Supplier of the Year in 2022, a "US Best Managed Company" by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and led "mass-market" headphone unit and dollar market share (NPD) in North America in 2021. Prior to his role as CEO, he served as both the CFO and COO of Skullcandy and helped lead the public company through a take-private transaction in 2016. Prior to joining Skullcandy, Hodell was the CFO of Shopzilla (now Connexity, a Taboola Company), the CFO / COO of Move Networks (now SlingTV), the Senior Director of Business Operations at Digex, and served in the Technology Investment Banking group of JPMorgan.

"I am thrilled to join the Cherry Bekaert team and look forward to collaborating with clients and sharing insights to foster continuous improvement within the consumer goods and industrial manufacturing spaces," said Hodell.

Matt Brady , the former Industrial Manufacturing Leader, now the National Core Growth Leader for Industries & Markets at Cherry Bekaert concludes: "Smart manufacturing is reshaping the industry, but finding the right balance between people and technology is key. Suppliers must be dependable and timely in the supply chain, driving a move toward digitization to remain competitive. We continue to invest heavily in our Firm's industry know-how. Jason brings critical lessons learned based on many years of working as an industry leader that we can share in offerings to our clients."

Jason received his B.S. in Economics (Mathematical) from the United States Military Academy at West Point and then served for five years as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army. Jason earned his M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

