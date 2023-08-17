Lilt and CaptionHub Partner to Support AI-powered Multilingual Videos

Cutting-edge AI subtitling unlocked for enterprise customers by Lilt-CaptionHub integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation, today announced a strategic partnership with CaptionHub, the market-leading subtitling software platform. Uniting two thought leaders in enterprise AI applications, this collaboration offers global enterprises an innovative, high-efficiency solution for multilingual video content generation at scale, combining Lilt's expertise in AI-powered translation with CaptionHub's frame-accurate subtitling platform built for speed and accuracy.

"As demand for multilingual video content grows, our partnership with CaptionHub is an exciting expansion of our enterprise capabilities," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "Our customers rely on Lilt for high-quality translation and can now apply the same brand-specific large language models to generate multilingual video subtitles."

Historically, content teams have faced limited options for translating subtitles. Legacy solutions for multilingual subtitling are either expensive and time intensive, limiting the volume of content a team can translate with set resources, or they rely solely on machine translation without guaranteed quality.

Through this new partnership, Lilt's Contextual AI Platform will seamlessly integrate with CaptionHub's advanced subtitling platform, enabling users to effortlessly transform their multimedia content into multiple languages with accurate, high-quality subtitles, powered by Lilt's Contextual AI Engine. The Lilt <> CaptionHub Connector not only accelerates the subtitling translation process and streamlines customer workflows, but also ensures that the final output maintains accuracy with quality control from Lilt's skilled linguist community, through Verified Translation. Furthermore, CaptionHub's Natural Captions© technology automatically times the subtitles using a blend of scene detection, caption rules, natural language processing, and speaker identification. Linguists and producers can then edit translations in-situ against the source video, ensuring frame-accurate, perfectly-aligned captions.

CaptionHub CEO Tom Bridges said, "We're laser focused on our mission of enabling our customers to get to perfect subtitles, faster. As such, we're excited to partner with innovative providers such as Lilt, where our joint customers unlock massive benefits and efficiencies in their multilingual video localisation workflows."

This integrated workflow is available to joint customers and has already powered multilingual video subtitling for a series of industry events for global enterprise customers. Through joint projects to date, the Lilt <> CaptionHub workflow has quickly demonstrated the ability to deliver translation for high volumes of video content across several languages within tight turnaround times, often within hours.

The collaboration between Lilt and CaptionHub will reshape the way businesses approach multilingual content, enabling them to translate higher volumes of video content into more languages in less time with a reduced burden on their teams.

About Lilt

Lilt is the leading AI solution for enterprise translations. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI translation strategy, focusing on business outcomes instead of outputs. With Lilt, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com.

About CaptionHub

CaptionHub is the market-leading enterprise subtitling software platform. Using a combination of advanced AI, browser-based editing, sophisticated collaboration tools, powerful automation, and numerous workflow integrations, CaptionHub is built for subtitling and voice-over at scale. Clients such as TED, Stripe, Unilever, and Allianz use CaptionHub to create perfect subtitles, faster.

To learn more, visit www.captionhub.com

