Beyond Launches Payment Processor for Vacation Rentals

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond , a revenue management solution for vacation rental managers and owners, announced today the launch of Tally, a modern, ready-to-use payment processing solution specifically designed for the vacation rental industry. Through years of working with property managers, it was clear that payments through their direct booking site was a friction point impacting their overall revenue management strategy. Now with Tally incorporated into our other revenue management solutions, property managers will be able to maximize profitability in a volatile economy with a frictionless check-out that increases conversions, has low flat rates and no hidden fees.

Beyond is a complete revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. Our easy-to-use platform includes a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool with extensive market data that pairs with OTA distribution and a best-in-class booking engine. To date, we have supported over 340,000 properties in more than 7,500 cities worldwide. Founded in 2013, Beyond is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit beyondpricing.com (PRNewsfoto/Beyond) (PRNewswire)

"Managing payments for short-term rentals can be complicated, and through our nearly decade in this industry, we realized that property managers need reliable, user-friendly, and efficient payment processing solutions tailored to their needs," said Kameron Bain, Director of Strategy at Beyond. "A property manager should never have to wonder how long a payment processor is holding their funds - our goal at Beyond is to provide products and services that help our customers drive revenue and maximize profits, and we're thrilled that Tally's people-centered approach to accepting payments will further support our growth in the vacation rental industry."

Tally establishes trust with a PCI-compliant payment gateway, and advanced fraud prevention and detection. It also accepts all major credit/debit cards, ACH, Apple Pay®, and Google Pay™, with a behind-the-scenes dashboard for property management organizations to manage daily payouts and reconciliation, transactions, disputes, and automate collections through either one-time payments or automated billing schedules. The Beyond team built the solution to ensure installation is simple and there is no development needed.

Tally is currently available for all customers utilizing Barefoot's PMS, and is a Barefoot preferred partner, as well as anyone utilizing Beyond's Signal booking engine. With Tally, property managers are able to:

Reduce friction at checkout and boost conversion — accept all major credit cards/debit cards, including Google Pay and Apple Pay, and ACH across platforms.

Make their accountant's life easy with a dashboard that caters to all payment processing needs — a transaction log, dispute resolution details, batch reconciliation, and more (all easily exportable!).

Benefit from our team of longtime vacation rental advocates that backs our customers every step of the way — from onboarding and transitioning processors to adding new GPay to a direct website, managing disputes, and more.

"I am excited to witness the transformative impact of Tally on Barefoot customers, enabling them to enhance their payment collection and management processes to drive efficiency and conversions," said Ed Ulmer, President of Barefoot Technologies. "The Tally Barefoot integration was built exclusively for professional vacation rental managers - from simplifying payment collection to allowing accountants to run custom reports. Barefoot is proud to lead the way as the first Property Management System to offer this innovative payment-processing product."

About Beyond

Beyond is the #1 revenue management solution to help unlock new ways to make money with your vacation rental. Our platform has helped our customers increase their revenue per available night by up to 35%, and increase their annual revenue by up to 40%. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has supported over 350,000 properties in more than 15,000 locations worldwide and our unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, global short-term rental data powers our ability to unlock, inform, and automate action for short-term rental managers and owners. Learn more at Beyond .

