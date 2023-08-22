FMC Corporation's fluindapyr fungicide obtains registration in Brazil

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading agricultural sciences company, recently received Brazilian registration for fluindapyr, a novel broad-spectrum succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) fungicide.

SDHI fungicides have become one of the most important tools for Brazilian growers. Fluindapyr provides preventative control of a wide range of destructive diseases prevalent in Brazilian row crops such as rusts, leaf spots and powdery mildew.

"FMC expects to register several fluindapyr formulations in Brazil for use in cotton, corn and soybean, including ONSUVA® fungicide – a combination with difenoconazole," said Marcelo Magurno, FMC Brazil business director. "Our research demonstrates that fluindapyr is an effective fungicide and an excellent mixture partner to other fungicide active ingredients. It is compatible with best-in-class disease management programs providing Brazilian growers with preventative broad-spectrum control of various fungal diseases. Broad-spectrum disease control is critical since multiple diseases can attack the crop at the same time, leading to potential crop loss and a significant reduction in yield."

The registration in Brazil marks another significant regulatory approval for FMC and fluindapyr, which is already registered in Argentina, the United States, Paraguay and South Korea. The company has submitted fluindapyr formulations for registration in multiple other countries covering key markets in every region. Upon the grant of these registrations, growers around the world will have access to innovative disease management tools that complement their crop management programs and optimize their crop yield.

"FMC will bring to market high-performance fluindapyr premixture products that provide flexible and versatile resistance management with superior performance on key tough-to-control diseases," said Diane Allemang, FMC executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "FMC fluindapyr brands will provide growers across the globe the flexibility and versatility they need to customize their programs on multiple crops."

About FMC

