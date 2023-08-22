MAG Aerospace, L3Harris Team to Expand US Army's Aerial ISR Capabilities!

Highlights:

Provides two aircraft for Army's next-generation aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) radar program.

Continues modernization efforts for Army's long-range precision fires.

Will provide greater survivability and endurance with leading-edge sensor technology.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army awarded prime contractor MAG Aerospace and teaming partner L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) a contract to deliver two enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to support the Army's Theater-Level, High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR-Radar program – known as ATHENA-R.

The U.S. Army selected MAG Aerospace and their teaming partner L3Harris to rapidly expand the Army’s aerial ISR mission capabilities as part of the Army’s ATHENA-R program. L3Harris currently operates a Bombardier Global Series jet as part of its Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System program. (PRNewswire)

Integrated on Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, the system will help the Army meet global intelligence requirements. Operating at high altitude will provide the aircraft greater survivability and line-of-sight, both essential to help the Army achieve its long-range precision fires modernization priorities.

MAG Aerospace is currently the prime contractor for the Army's Sensor Technology Operations and Readiness (STORM) contract. Being deeply embedded in these critical capabilities is core to MAG's mission of making the world smaller and safer.

"MAG is honored to support the Army's ATHENA-R Program. Current geopolitical circumstances dictate a need for an adaptable and resolute ISR solution that can adequately address near-peer threats and future contested environments, and we are prepared to execute," said Joseph Reale, CEO, MAG Aerospace. "MAG has an exceptional performance history of delivering and managing extensive turnkey aerial C5ISR programs in the most austere and challenging operational environments worldwide. This award is validation of the relentless work our employees execute everyday alongside our customers."

Designed to close the gap between the Army's medium and high-altitude ISR aircraft fleet, the ATHENA-R program will provide greater endurance, more payload capacity, longer standoff ranges and leading-edge sensor technology in support of U.S. combatant commands.

"We have a great track record of working with the Army," said Jon Rambeau, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "Our team understands the urgency of fielding these long-range, deep-sensing capabilities to support the Army's mission needs and is positioned to deliver."

Besides winning a contract in September 2022 to develop Phase 2 of the Army's Multi-Domain Sensing System program, L3Harris supports an additional Army ISR mission: the Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare aircraft known as ARES.

About MAG Aerospace

MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Va., is a leader in delivering Full-Spectrum Joint Domain Command and Control Services with premier engineering and operational solutions around the world to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers all domain solutions through our technology innovation centers and a team of 1,200+ C5ISR professionals on six continents supporting our mission partners.

As a reliable and proven U.S. Government prime contractor, MAG brings operational excellence and technical understanding with program management and systems engineering expertise to manage large, complex DOD systems development and deployment contracts. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of contracts, system capabilities and future deliveries are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

