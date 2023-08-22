OnSolve Deepens Commitment to Innovation with New Technology Office in India

Company creates 100 jobs in Bengaluru, accelerating the advancement of the OnSolve Platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve®, a leading critical event management provider that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced the opening of a new technology office in Bengaluru, India. The news marks an important milestone in the company's growth and innovation strategy, reinforcing its commitment to advancing OnSolve's AI-powered platform. The Bengaluru office creates more than 100 engineering jobs across core product operations teams, including AI and machine learning development, database management, technical support and security operations.

(PRNewswire)

"Expanding our tech presence to India underscores our dedication to innovation and commitment to solving the most complex issues for our customers," said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "As we remain focused on protecting communities and unlocking operational agility for organizations, our team in this region and the work they are focused on will be essential to transforming how the world mitigates and responds to physical threats."

Bengaluru was selected as the location for OnSolve's innovation center due to its vibrant technology ecosystem and skilled talent pool. By establishing a presence in this thriving hub, OnSolve aims to tap into the region's vast resources and local expertise to strengthen the OnSolve Platform and its competitive position in the market.

"We are excited to expand our innovation efforts to India and create high-tech jobs in Bengaluru," said Ranjith Keloth, Managing Director, India, OnSolve. "There is immense potential for OnSolve to advance the OnSolve Platform within this dynamic technology ecosystem. As we focus on keeping OnSolve competitive, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and upskilling the talent in this region."

OnSolve has significantly grown its leadership in and recognition for AI and machine learning capabilities. The company recently launched Risk Insights, a solution that empowers security and business continuity leaders with past physical threat data, gathered using AI, so they can make informed business decisions regarding potential risk. OnSolve also announced a partnership with data-to-knowledge company Babel Street to offer customers more AI-powered risk intelligence across languages and event types than any other critical event management provider. This year, OnSolve was recognized as the Best AI-based Solution for Event Management as part of the AI Breakthrough Awards, an awards program that recognizes the world's most innovative companies and technology in the AI industry today.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit onsolve.com.

Additional Resources:

Follow OnSolve on Twitter - https://twitter.com/onsolve

Follow OnSolve on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/onsolve

Like OnSolve on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/onsolve

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnSolve