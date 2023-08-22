RentRedi Recognized as Property Management Software "Category Leader" by GetApp

Premier Rental Management Software also earns best value nods from Capterra and G2 based on customer reviews

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , an award-winning rental management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, has been recognized as a "Category Leader" in Property Management Software by GetApp. In addition, the company won a Best Estimated ROI award from G2 and was named a high-value software platform in the Capterra Value Report: A Price Comparison Guide for Property Management Software.

Customer Reviews Earn RentRedi Category Leader Designation

RentRedi is one of only a few select products with the highest scores that were named Category Leaders out of hundreds of products evaluated by GetApp, which helps businesses find the right software tools by providing data-driven, tailored recommendations and resources. GetApp's Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.

The customer has always been a central component of the development and success of the RentRedi platform. The company's direct engagement with its customers sets it apart from other property management platforms.

"Input from our customers is critical to driving our technical decisions," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "It also allows our customer base to contribute to the trajectory of our product development."

Landlords like Dawid Yhisreal-Rivas , who also works as a NASA engineer, and Katherine Daily , an ICU pediatric nurse who is a property manager on the side, have become evangelists for the RentRedi platform because its ease of use and advanced functionality helps them achieve financial success and work/life balance.

In addition, RentRedi has earned ten G2 awards based on customer feedback since 2022, including the "Users Love Us" award, three 2023 High Performer awards, and one 2023 Momentum Leader award based on a high volume of rave five-star reviews from its customers.

RentRedi's Value to Customers Leads to Prestigious Recognitions

G2 recently awarded RentRedi with yet another award, this time recognizing the company's software for its Best Estimated ROI based on customer reviews. This endorsement is especially meaningful to RentRedi, because building a product that adds as much value as possible at an affordable price point is also paramount to its mission.

Additional validation of RentRedi's value to its customers comes from the Capterra Value Report: A Price Comparison Guide for Property Management Software , where RentRedi is designated as one of the top products. According to Capterra, this report compares the pricing of all the products in the Property Management Software space and lists the top products with the highest value-for-money and functionality ratings.

"Our philosophy is to give customers everything they need, and nothing that they don't," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "The fact that our rental software is earning accolades for its value based on customer feedback is very meaningful, as we continue to put our customers first and ensure their needs are being met."

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, cloud-based rental management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests through Latchel.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, recently earning recognition as a Capterra "Established Player," a G2 High Performer and a G2 Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $15.5 billion in assets under management and over 25,000 subscribers. The company partners with other technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

