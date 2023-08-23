DarkLight Bolsters Security Portfolio with Exposure Management Solutions from Tenable

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkLight Inc., today announced that it has become a member of the Tenable Assure™ Partner Program and has strengthened its security portfolio with Exposure Management solutions from Tenable®, Inc.

visit DarkLight.ai to learn more (PRNewswire)

DarkLight is the creator of the cybersecurity software Cyio. The mission is to turn overwhelmed victims into empowered defenders. Cyio, from the Latin word Scio meaning "to know," is a knowledge-driven AI platform built as an all-sensor fusion solution to automate as much analysis, management, and reporting as possible. DarkLight provides defenders the insights to know, manage, and prioritize risks impacting their organizations. By bringing focus to what's most important to the business, Cyio improves security while saving time and money.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tenable and our attainment of Bronze Level partner status in the Tenable Assure Partner Program. DarkLight's commitment to empowering defenders aligns seamlessly with Tenable's Exposure Management platform, enabling us to further enhance our security portfolio. With Cyio, our mission remains steadfast: to equip our clients with the insights necessary to effectively navigate, understand and manage internal and external risks within their business operations," said Dan Wachtler, CEO, DarkLight. "This partnership allows us to offer the Tenable Exposure Management platform, providing a comprehensive view of vulnerabilities across various environments, coupled with the analytical depth required for strategic decision-making. Together, we address the evolving complexities of modern corporate environments, propelling our clients toward a more secure and resilient future."

About DarkLight

DarkLight, Inc., is the creator of the cybersecurity software Cyio. Our mission is to turn overwhelmed victims into empowered defenders. Cyio, from the Latin word Scio meaning "to know," is a knowledge-driven AI platform built as an all-sensor fusion solution to automate as much analysis, management, and reporting as possible. DarkLight provides defenders the insights to know, manage, and prioritize risks impacting their organizations. By bringing focus to what's most important to the business, Cyio improves security while saving time and money.

Contact Information:

Erika Hipkins

ehipkins@darklight.ai

719.534.3994

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DarkLight, Inc