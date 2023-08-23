Everest Group Recognizes Genpact as a Leader in Banking Operations for Fifth Consecutive Year

Genpact receives honors in highest category in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for Banking Operations Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has once again been recognized by the renowned research firm Everest Group as a Leader, the highest accolade, in the Banking Operations - Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2023. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Genpact has received this prestigious distinction.

The comprehensive research report released by Everest Group ranks 34 leading banking operations service providers and is based on an exhaustive evaluation process. The annual assessment considers various criteria, including customer interactions with banking operations service providers and continuous analysis of the banking operations market.

According to Everest Group, those service providers recognized as Leaders have a broad set of capabilities across cards and payments, retail banking, lending, and commercial banking. Leader companies have expanded their presence across all major geographies and maintain a balanced mix of onshore, nearshore, and offshore delivery locations to provide flexibility to their clients.

"Genpact's comprehensive solutions, backed by a robust partnership ecosystem, span the banking operations value chain," said Sahil Chaudhary, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Embracing the power of analytics, automation, and AI, Genpact is accelerating digital transformation and experience design. Their platform-led approach featuring proprietary solutions, such as Cora and riskCanvas,™ showcases their commitment to driving innovation. Strengthened by recent acquisitions in data and analytics, Genpact retains its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Banking Operations – Services PEAK Matrix 2023."

Genpact leverages its AI-driven digital business platform, Genpact Cora and riskCanvas, its proprietary cloud-based financial crime suite of solutions to offer platform-led services. The acquisition of the data engineering and analytics firm Enquero highlights the company's commitment to strengthening its process mining and analytics capabilities.

"Digital transformation is essential for banking organizations to stay competitive and meet customer expectations. However, upgrading legacy systems, integrating new technologies, and ensuring data security can be complex and time-consuming," said BK Kalra, Global Business Leader, Finance and Consumer and Healthcare, at Genpact. "It requires creative thinking, agility, and strong partnerships with digital change agents. At Genpact, our deep domain expertise and powerful partner ecosystem enable us to deliver innovative digital banking solutions that drive real value for our clients."

For more information about Genpact and the Everest Group Banking Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, please refer to page 32 of the full report available at https://www.genpact.com/insight/everest-group-names-genpact-a-leader-in-banking-operations.

For more information about Genpact in financial services, please visit: https://www.genpact.com/industries/banking-and-capital-markets

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

