Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Baseus Launches the World's Best Value Entry-level Power Bank

Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, the leading global consumer electronics brand, proposes the Airpow PD 20W Fast Charging Power Bank to users.

(PRNewswire)

This USB-C power bank supporting Bidirectional Fast Charging is sold at an eye-dropping price of only $19.99. The budget for a power bank with this feature, specifically a bidirectional fast-charging USB-C port, is likely 50% more or even higher.

(PRNewsfoto/Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd)(PRNewswire)

"Features and price tag are unmatched"

PD USB-C 20W Fast Charging

Whether using a smartphone's original cable or the included cable of Baseus Airpow Series 20W Power Bank, it can charge the iPhone 8 to 14 series or Android devices that are compatible with PD 20W or QC 18W quickly, boasted to fast charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to 50% in only 30 minutes.

PD USB-C 18W Recharging

Baseus power bank generously features a USB-C port that supports PD 18W fast input charging, reducing charging time and outperforming entry-level branded power banks that only support a max of 5V 2A (10W) for recharging itself.

Simultaneous Charging

This affordable power bank features USB-C and USB-A ports, each supporting fast charging, and shares its total output to charge two devices simultaneously.

USB-C Input

PD 18W

1*USB-C/A Output

PD 20W/QC 18W

USB-C+A Output

USB-C+micro-USB Output

USB-A+micro-USB Output

Shared 12W

10,000mAh Capacity in Ultra-Slim Design

Its battery houses a 10,000mAh capacity tested to provide more than one full charge to mainstream devices like an iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23+, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and more. This power bank is only 0.7 inches thick, so it is easy to slip into a bag or pocket without a massive bulk and excessive pounds.

Baseus Airpow Series PD 20W USB-C Power Bank is now available on Amazon at a price as low as $19.99.

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011, bearing in mind "Simple for More," creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. We offer a range of products, including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations.

Media Contact:

Name: Roy Liao

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: pr@baseus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baseus-launches-the-worlds-best-value-entry-level-power-bank-301909193.html

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.