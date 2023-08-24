CyberCatch and ELB Learning Announce Strategic Partnership That Provides Unique Next Generation Security Awareness Learning Game Solution To Help Employees Become Cyber Smart

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'') ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, and ELB Learning, a market leader delivering the most comprehensive suite of learning products and services worldwide, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to market and deliver CyberCatch's unique next-generation learning game solution globally.

Created in partnership with ELB Learning, CyberCatch's CyberSavvyIQ is a series of unique cutting-edge security awareness learning games that combines the best of two entertainment worlds - movies and games - to help employees become "cyber smart" and more effective human firewalls against cyber threats.

HackOps is the first game in the series and a highly engaging cybersecurity gamified experience unlike any other. Based on the behavior of cyber attackers, HackOps simulates how attackers actually steal data and install ransomware, mimicking recent successful cyberattacks. Learners role-play and learn common tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that attackers are currently using to break into the network, steal data and install ransomware.

With an immersive, virtual reality experience, a learner will deeply understand how:

Hackers do reconnaissance

Spear phishing is crafted and executed

Front-door internet-facing IT assets' vulnerabilities are exploited

Third-party vulnerabilities are exploited to break in from the back door

Data is exfiltrated, and ransomware is installed, and how this can be prevented

Unknown back doors are left behind, and why

"Cyber attackers are successful because of human error. Either a human falls prey to phishing and allows the attacker into the network or a human commits a mistake and creates a vulnerability in a system that allows the attacker to exploit and steal data and install ransomware," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "Current security awareness training in the marketplace is rudimentary and fails to impart any skills to prevent human error. CyberCatch, in partnership with ELB Learning, is bringing to market a next-generation solution to help every employee become cyber smart, so the organization becomes cyber strong."

"ELB is excited to partner with CyberCatch to transform security awareness training from the mundane to an extraordinary learning experience that imparts new skills that is critical to mitigating cyber risk for the organization. We are thrilled to have helped CyberCatch create HackOps and look forward to distributing it, along with the rest of the games in the series to all of our current customers but also to the marketplace at large globally and help make the human firewall strong and significantly reduce the likelihood of human errors with next generation learning," said Andrew Scivally, co-founder and CEO, ELB Learning.

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning offers the most comprehensive suite of products and services worldwide to ensure businesses distribute more immersive and impactful learning. As a market leader, ELB Learning creates and delivers turnkey and custom learning solutions, including eLearning, gamification, virtual reality, video practice and coaching, staff augmentation, and courseware. Today, 80% of Fortune 100 companies trust ELB Learning to elevate their corporate learning experiences.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

(PRNewswire)

