Edison Interactive and AirSqreen Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

DENVER and NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive and AirSqreen Inc. are pleased to announce they have entered a global strategic partnership, building client-accretive transparent reporting with AirSqreen's real time campaign verification technology on Edison Interactive's digital out of home (DOOH) and cross-device screens for Fortune 500 clientele.

DOOH global growth is expected to grow $26.1% this year to revenues of $12.3B .

GroupM's Mid-Year Advertising Forecast highlighted Out of Home as the fastest growing advertising channel with expected 2023 global growth of 12.7%. Digital Out of Home global growth, taken separately, is expected to grow 26.1% globally in 2023, with revenue of $13.3 Billion USD. The Digital Out of Home market has few adapted technologies serving the critical transparencies needed to support growing client diligence towards KPI achievements based on third-party verification. The Edison Interactive-AirSqreen partnership aligns immutable real-time data capture and reporting on campaign delivery for Edison Interactive's Fortune 500 partners.

According to Jeremy Straight, SVP Sales and Marketing of Edison Interactive, "We continue to see growth in the DOOH space from both an inventory and advertising perspective, and we are excited to partner with companies that are bringing useful tools to the marketplace. As a media owner in the DOOH vertical, we want to provide our advertisers with the tools they need to launch transparent and measurable media campaigns. AirSqreen's technology gives our advertisers an unbiased, third-party option for this type of verification."

"The DOOH space is at an inflection point. GroupM's sector estimates prove DOOH is outpacing the growth of every channel in the advertising sector, including retail media," offered Sharon Seidman Berdugo, Global President and Chief Business Officer of AirSqreen Inc. "AirSqreen's innovative technology lifts the current archaic campaign deployment proof of play in the DOOH sector from lagging static photos and excel spreadsheets to unbiased verified reporting, in real time, to brands and agencies. We are thrilled to partner with Edison Interactive, the fastest growing DOOH supplier in North America. Edison Interactive's reach into the hospitality, entertainment, sports, mobility and healthcare verticals through digital devices is unparalleled. As AirSqreen has built a leadership position in the EMEA markets, we are confident our partnership with Edison Interactive will secure definitive footholds in the North American corridor."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Edison Interactive," said Mutlu Dogus Yildirim, CEO & Founder of AirSqreen, Inc. "They've been providing a fantastic experience to their users, and now they'd like to extend that great experience to their advertisers. We're very excited that AirSqreen technology will be a part of this goal."

Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and Co-Founder of Edison Interactive stated "As an early leader in DOOH, we are excited to partner with companies that are building tools like AirSqreen's verification, that will continue to drive the industry forward."

About Edison Interactive:

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and beyond. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

About AirSqreen Inc.:

AirSqreen, Inc., a SaaS-based, innovative global technology company founded and incorporated in 2021, automates the digital out of home (DOOH) campaign-flight-workflow with transparent reporting efficiencies and efficacies. AirSqreen's AirSignal Technology delivers integrated automation, accurate measurement and third-party campaign verification, for both programmatic and non-programmatic campaigns, in real time, to digital device screens agnostically. Currently working with Fortune 500 brands and agencies, it lifts the current archaic proof of reporting schematic to seamless integration, affording client-integration with content management systems (CMS) to capture and elevate KPI measurements. For more, visit www.airsqreen.com .

