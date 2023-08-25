PARD Introduces the Revolutionary TD32 Multi-spectral Rifle Scope

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hunting season approaches, PARD, a leading innovator in hunting technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking product: the TD32-70. A revolutionary rifle scope that sets a new standard in hunting performance. With its cutting-edge features and unmatched versatility, is poised to elevate your hunting experience to unprecedented heights.

(PRNewswire)

The TD32 is the first multi-spectral scope that has 2 observation channels, thermal image and both day and night vision. The TD32 allows you to use each image channel separately, or combine a thermal main image with a night vision/daytime PIP, or switch the thermal image into PIP as you need. By doing this, you can enjoy the benefits of thermal identification and night vision target recognition at the same time!

Another standout features of the TD32 is its long eye-relief display system that enhances user comfort. Its 100mm long eye relief not only provides a cleared view but also ensures prolonged hunting observations without causing any eye strain by blocking out peripheral light. The result is a seamless and comfortable hunting experience, elevating the enjoyment of every hunting expedition.

Furthermore, the TD32 features an impressive 800x800 IPS ultra-high definition circular screen. The TD32 delivers an extraordinary visual experience comparable to traditional optical scopes. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals that are both comfortable and exceptionally clear, revolutionizing the way you perceive your surroundings.

The cutting-edge LRF ( Laser Range Finder ) of the TD32 revolutionizes your hunting experience. With an impressive range of 1200yds, it delivers real-time and accurate distance measurements, empowering you with unparalleled precision for ballistic calculations.

In addition, the TD32 has a high-sensitivity thermal imaging detector, boasting a resolution of 384x288, 12μm pixel pitch, and NETD≤25mK. Complemented by a high-performance CMOS sensor and multi-channel display, this scope delivers exceptional hunting performance across diverse scenarios, allowing the hunter to spot and track targets with unmatched clarity and accuracy.

Designed to revolutionize the hunting experience, the TD32 combines thermal and night vision capabilities into a single, compact scope, providing hunters with unparalleled visibility and performance in any lighting condition.

About PARD

With more than ten years of experience, PARD is a professional night vision and thermal imaging device manufacturer. PARD international has manufactured and distributed infrared night vision and thermal imaging devices in Europe over the last five years. PARD's product categories now cover night vision and thermal scopes, monoculars, and multi-spectral night vision & thermal imaging series. PARD is committed to improving the versatility and performance of its products, delivering an unmatched user experience to its customer.

Get more information, please check the link on our official website : https://www.pard.com/td32-series-multi-spectral-scope/, or follow PARD on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

PARD Night Vision & Thermal Imaging Specialist Explore the invisible (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PARD