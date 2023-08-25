Vechain and SingularityNet Combine Blockchain + AI To Drive Sustainability and Build Advanced Enterprise-Grade Tools

SAN MARINO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vechain and SingularityNET, industry leaders in blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) respectively, are thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration. This partnering of technical giants unites powerful emerging technologies with the potential to radically change how the global economy operates, offering powerful enterprise-grade tools to tackle challenges in the field of sustainability and traditional businesses.

In particular, the alliance holds great promise for vechain's ambitions with Boston Consulting Group, partners, collaborating on building 'ecosystems' wherein individuals and businesses are incentivised to act sustainably. SingularityNet's AI capabilities offer immense potential to enhance and improve these ecosystems, utilising AI technology to pore over data, and improve their efficacy.

Vechain and SingularityNET intend to launch joint research initiatives to fortify the efficacy of each respective platform and ingrain the pair at the heart of future digital development. The combination of these technologies can equip businesses with intelligent tools, signalling the onset of a new phase in the era of digitisation.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, the visionary CEO of SingularityNET, expressed his excitement for the massive potential of this partnership:

"The last few years have taught the world that when the right AI algorithms meet the right data on sufficient processing power, magic can happen.

What's even better is when the algorithms, data and processing are decentralized in deployment, ownership and control — which is exactly the sort of magic that's going to happen putting the SingularityNET ecosystem's AI algorithms together with vechain's deep and diverse enterprise data, on the joint, secure distributed processing power of the two networks.

This combined power will be applicable to sustainability as one of our initial focus areas, but in the end extends across essentially all vertical markets. It's hard to overestimate the potential here."

Vechain's CTO Antonio Senatore commented:

"We're excited to be collaborating with leading Web3 AI platform, SingularityNET, combining our rich streams of enterprise data with SingularityNET's powerful and versatile platform."

"Blockchain and AI offer game-changing capabilities for industries and enterprises and are opening new avenues of operation. We look forward to working closely with the SingularityNET team to build out new services and continue to advance the fore of possibility in web3 and sustainability."

Vechain and SingularityNET are enabling a new, more interconnected and automated world, driving new capabilities in the fields of industry and in particular, for action around sustainability.

