Chrysler Donation Aids Michigan State University Students

Chrysler brand today announced the donation of a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica all-wheel-drive minivan to Michigan State University's Safe Ride program, providing safe area travel for students in need of after-dark transportation.

"The safety of students at Michigan State University is paramount, especially in light of the tragic event that affected the entire university community in February," said Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer Chris Feuell. "Chrysler wanted to have a meaningful role in providing support where it would have an immediate and lasting effect."

The Pacifica minivan, valued at $58,302, was presented to Michigan State University in a ceremony held today on MSU's East Lansing campus.

"Michigan State appreciates Chrysler's contribution to helping ensure our campus is as safe and supportive as it can be," said Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. "This van will be part of an important student-led transportation service, and we also thank alumna Chris Feuell for her engagement with the university."

The donation also includes two Calm Cabin packages. Introduced earlier this year, the Calm Cabin package helps those with autism feel calm, safe and comfortable, and aligns with MSU's commitment to support a diverse population, including neurodivergent students.

MSU Safe Ride provides free transportation on campus from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., seven days each week, as a safe, accessible and free alternative to traveling alone late at night. The service is managed by the Associated Students of MSU (ASMSU), the undergraduate student government of Michigan State.

"We are grateful to Stellantis for this donation and know that this van will give us the opportunity to focus on the expansion of the already popular Safe Ride program at MSU," said ASMSU Vice President of Finance and Operations Drew Gardner. "Continuing to make campus feel safe for all students is a large priority of ASMSU, and it is exciting to envision how our program could develop with the additional van in our fleet."

