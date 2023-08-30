Kanarys, Inc. Appoints Google's Chief Diversity Officer, Melonie D. Parker, to its Board of Directors

Parker's appointment is a significant milestone as Kanarys strives to help organizations integrate their DEIB efforts into sustainable, impactful business practices.

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanarys, Inc. , a leading diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around DEIB challenges, announces today the appointment of Melonie D. Parker, chief diversity officer at Google, Inc., to its Board of Directors.

Kanarys, Inc. announces today the appointment of Melonie D. Parker, chief diversity officer at Google, Inc., to its Board of Directors. (PRNewswire)

Parker is an award-winning C-suite leader who brings more than three decades of experience delivering measurable impact and equitable outcomes for communities across the globe. As a dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion in corporate environments, she has been the driver of Google's commitment to addressing the tech industry's talent pipeline in its workforce as well as fostering diversity amongst emerging entrepreneurs. Prior to Google, Parker was the first Black woman to serve as the Vice President of Human Resources and Communications at Sandia National Laboratories, and she held a variety of progressive leadership roles over a 17-year period at Lockheed Martin.

"As someone who has dedicated my career to fostering inclusion and empowering workplaces, I look forward to working with Kanarys to drive DEIB impact across industries on a global scale," said Melonie Parker, chief diversity officer at Google, Inc. and member of the board of directors at Kanarys. "With data being key to sustaining DEIB progress and commitment, Kanarys has set the standard in creating measurable DEIB solutions, by harnessing its data-driven approach to building a more equitable future for all workplaces."

"At Kanarys, our work is centered around the significance of a data-driven DEIB strategy because it enables organizations to identify and address systemic inequities, foster inclusive workplace environments, and drive meaningful change," said Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO at Kanarys. "With her expertise in leveraging data to propel Google's employee engagement strategy within DEIB, Melonie Parker brings invaluable experience and knowledge to our team. Under her expert guidance, we will further Kanarys' innovative data-driven platform and provide the framework that companies need to deliver comprehensive DEIB strategies that truly cultivate inclusive workplaces."

In just five years, Kanarys has grown from an idea to a category industry leader in DEIB used by notable companies such as Yum! Brands, Silicon Labs, the Chuck E. Cheese Corporation, 7-Eleven, Neiman Marcus, and several other Fortune 500 companies. The organization has also established strategic partnerships with leading national advocacy groups including INROADS, Prospanica, and the National Urban League. Despite Black women receiving, less than 1% of venture capital funding , Price has raised more than $10.5M in venture capital funding to help companies advance and measure DEIB within their organizations. With their Series A round closing in February 2023, she joined less than 20 Black female founders who have raised more than $10M.

"Kanarys remains at the forefront of providing data-driven DEIB solutions for companies around the world," stated George Spencer III, senior managing director of Seyen Capital, the lead investor in Kanarys' Series A financing round. "As companies adapt to increased regulations and reporting standards around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) on a global scale, it's more critical than ever that companies have the necessary DEIB data to effectively support and retain their employees. With Melonie's impressive three decades of experience in leading DEIB initiatives, Kanarys is well-positioned to advance their data-driven solutions and provide the data that organizations need to comply with required ESG and DEIB disclosures."

"Kanarys' innovative data-driven approach to DEIB has fueled its impressive growth," said Chuck Stormon, managing partner for StartFast Ventures and Kanarys investor. "Adding Melonie to Kanarys' Board of Directors will propel the company forward in its mission to create more inclusive and accessible companies where everyone belongs. Her extensive experience and outstanding track record across multiple industries will play a crucial role in providing the necessary guidance to drive Kanarys forward."

About Kanarys

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) challenges. Working alongside mid-size enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, Kanarys transforms DEIB work with data by providing the framework, benchmarking, and data companies need to incorporate best-in-class DEIB into every area of the organization. Like a canary in the coal mine, Kanarys helps organizations ensure healthy work environments by revealing DEIB blindspots before they become a problem. For more information on Kanarys, visit www.kanarys.com .

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges. (PRNewsfoto/Kanarys, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kanarys, Inc.