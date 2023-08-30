Kolker Law Firm Secures $1 Million Settlement for Victim of Tractor Trailer Accident

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolker Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm in Missouri, is pleased to announce a significant victory on behalf of our client who was severely injured in a tractor trailer accident in St. Charles, Missouri. Our firm helped to successfully negotiate a settlement of $1 million, the full amount of the insurance policy limits.

Kolker Law Firm Client Wins $1 Million Settlement (PRNewswire)

The client's vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer, resulting in serious injuries to his neck and back. Despite undergoing extensive therapy, injections, and ultimately neck surgery, the client found no relief from the persistent pain and suffering caused by the accident.

Our client's life was significantly altered as a result of this accident, and we were committed to ensuring he received the maximum compensation possible. This settlement is not just a victory for our client, but a message to trucking companies about the importance of safety and accountability.

The settlement came about as a result of intense negotiations with the trucking company's insurance provider. On the last day before a lawsuit was going to be filed against the trucking company, the insurance company agreed to pay the full $1,000,000 insurance policy limits.

Our firm is pleased that we could bring some measure of justice and financial relief to our client in this challenging situation. We will continue to fight relentlessly for victims of personal injury to ensure they receive the compensation they deserve.

