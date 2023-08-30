SAULSBURY NAMES VP HUMAN RESOURCES AND CHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

ODESSA, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury Industries recently named Wayne Finger as Vice President of Human Resources. Wayne is an experienced HR professional with an extensive background in all aspects of the function and will be responsible for developing and overseeing HR strategies and initiatives.

Wayne has over 35 years of experience in the industry and most recently served as President, People & Organization, and Director of Human Resources for International Deepwater & Exploration at Wood PLC. In these roles, Wayne led a global team of HR professionals to execute activities related to workforce strategy and planning. Finger has also held prior roles at Cameron and Schlumberger.

Matt Saulsbury stated, "We are pleased to welcome Wayne to the team. His expertise in developing and supporting short- and long-term strategic goals related to our ever-changing workforce will ensure the highest standard of service to our employees and clients."

Dennis Chismar joined Saulsbury in 2019 as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. He has recently accepted the role of Chief Business Development Officer. With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, Dennis will help to formulate, facilitate, and communicate Saulsbury's strategic initiatives and future goals. He is also responsible for leading Saulsbury's Business Development & Marketing functions, cultivating deep client relationships and developing future business opportunities across the heavy industrial and renewable construction spaces.

"Dennis continues to offer a unique mix of business development and technical expertise and we are confident that he will bring extraordinary value to our business as we continue to strategize for the future," said Matt Saulsbury, President.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to power the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, and Abilene, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

