Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

N. BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced today that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

When: 1:25 PM ET, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Live Webcast: FRT BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through December 12, 2023.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 lbrady@federalrealty.com Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 bpomar@federalrealty.com

