Blade and Bow Re-Releases 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade and Bow has re-released its ultra-premium 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery and Garden & Gun Club in Louisville, KY. The highly sought-after iconic American bourbon is aged and bottled at the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery, where it will be available this September alongside 15 markets while supplies last.

"Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is an homage to the American bourbon industry," said Douglas Kragel, Master Educator for Blade and Bow. "Rarely do such complex and delicate whiskies make it to this age in the state of Kentucky, but when they do they can be magical. This Bourbon has layered flavors reminiscent of a freshly baked apple pie, with undertones of fresh dough and apple, layered with caramelized sugar and honeyed spices bringing everything together in an Americana flavor profile."

Each September, in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month, Blade and Bow's 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon is released for a month-long celebration that pays homage to the craftsmanship, history, and tradition of Stitzel-Weller Distillery. The rich history is tangible to whiskey aficionados in every sip as the liquid represents the bourbon industry with its high level of craftsmanship and care that goes into each of these sought after bottles.

The complex and enticing flavors of the Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey create a highly anticipated demand for the 22-Year-Old. Due to the finite amount of liquid available, there is no guaranteed timeframe for how long this in-demand bourbon will be accessible.

The fragrant aroma of the 22-Year-Old layered with oak, caramel, and fresh stone fruit bring this highly acclaimed bourbon a sweet and smoky flavor, accented with well-balanced tasting notes. Consumers can experience the 22-Year-Old year-round at The Garden & Gun Club at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery. The 22-Year-Old Tasting Experience includes one ounce of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old in a handcrafted Terrane glass, alongside a signature wool tartan bag, Blade and Bow enamel pin and tasting notes guide.

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now in these select markets: California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, South Carolina, Illinois, Washington DC, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan and at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey:

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in two variants: Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. With their unique solera system, Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.

