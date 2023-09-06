Navigating Life Transitions: How Purse Strings' Female-Focused Financial Planning Addresses Divorce, Inheritance, and Widowhood

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for financial professionals to help with divorce, widowhood, debt reduction, or retirement income planning? Discover Purse Strings – the ultimate online resource for women seeking financial guidance tailored to their unique life stages. Purse Strings is the go-to website offering female-centric financial knowledge, practical insights, and expert resources.

Purse Strings - Be Financially Fearless (PRNewswire)

Purse Strings is the ultimate online resource for women seeking financial guidance tailored to their unique life stages.

Women facing divorce, recent widowhood, retirement planning, debt reduction, and more now have a trusted financial ally in Purse Strings. This platform provides free access to tools, knowledge, and expert advice essential for making sound financial choices – for themselves, their loved ones, and their businesses.

Women's financial landscape differs from men's, especially as the baby boomer generation ages. More women are becoming widows and taking on financial responsibilities, often for the first time. The rise of "grey divorce" among couples over 55 has tripled, resulting in women who were out of the workforce facing impacts to their incomes and job searches. Additionally, navigating the intricacies of social security benefits due to divorce, widowhood, and retirement requires specialized guidance.

Purse Strings provides access to financial experts who understand women's different financial challenges. Purse Strings professionals come with real-life experiences and seasoned knowledge about divorce, losing a spouse, getting ready for retirement, paying off debts, and more. These experts care and use their knowledge to help women with advice that fits their needs and goals.

Additionally, Purse Strings offers many easy-to-use resources tailored specifically for women. The platform caters to financial newbies and experienced individuals wanting to enhance their financial knowledge, from webinars and customizable worksheets to enlightening articles and practical tools. Purse Strings' goal is to help women with budgeting, investing, retirement planning, divorce navigation, and more, all while maintaining an engaging, accessible, and enjoyable learning experience.

Women eager to learn more can sign up for the newsletter which will provide regular doses of financial events, articles, and expert insights directly to their inboxes. By following Purse Strings on social media @pursestringco they can access bite-sized pieces of financial brilliance and connect with a community of like-minded women sharing the empowering financial journey.

Explore the Purse Strings website – a dedicated space committed to helping all women along their financial journey! Join us! It's time for women to put themselves first and get smart about money!

For Additional Information: Contact: Dr. Barbara Provost Position: Founder Email: barb@pursestrings.co

About Purse Strings: Purse Strings stands as the ultimate partner in financial empowerment for women. Its dedication lies in equipping women with the knowledge and tools required to confidently navigate financial decisions for themselves, their families, and their businesses. With a carefully curated network of financial experts specializing in the unique requirements of women, coupled with a wealth of engaging resources, Purse Strings is the destination for mastering financial matters and seizing control of one's financial future. Join the movement today at PurseStrings.co.

Instagram | Facebook | TiKToK | YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purse Strings, LLC