Sabio Releases 2023 QSR Audience Trends Report

Report finds QSR consumers are more than 2x as likely to have the XUMO, Pluto TV, Crackle, and Disney+ CTV streaming apps compared to the General Market

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that its wholly-owned Sabio Inc. has released its 2023 QSR Audience Trends Report. The findings, which were sourced using Sabio's first-party data and validated by the company's exclusive measurement and analytics partner, App Science® ("App Science"), provide advertisers with valuable insights about QSR consumers, including their lifestyle habits and purchase behaviors.

By analyzing QSR consumers' mobile app ecosystems, streaming viewing habits, and top points of interest, Sabio aims to help advertisers better reach and target QSR consumers using data to make more informed decisions. The report features in-depth mobile, streaming, and location insights, which may be used to improve current and future QSR advertising campaigns.

Key Takeaways:

QSR consumers are more than 2x as likely to stream the Dance, Holiday, and Soap Opera genres on CTV compared to the General Market. As these genres are rooted in emotion, QSR consumers may resonate with ads that feature similar themes. QSR consumers are more than 2x as likely to have the XUMO, Pluto TV, Crackle, and Disney+ CTV streaming apps compared to the General Market. QSR consumers are inclined to stream on apps that offer free, ad-supported tiers. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok are the most popular social media apps downloaded by QSR consumers. QSR consumers are inclined to download social media apps with video content as a key feature. CPG consumers are over 3x as likely to have apps in the Card Games, Board Games, and Trivia app categories compared to the General Market. As these app categories are fun and intellectually engaging, advertisers may benefit from ad formats that feature similar themes.

"The QSR industry is an ever-changing one, constantly adapting to the needs of its consumers," says Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer of Sabio Holdings. "By analyzing QSR consumers' mobile app ecosystems, streaming habits, and geospatial mobile data, strengthened by Sabio's proprietary technology and first-party data, we were able to create a report tailored to the needs of QSR advertisers. Advertisers can utilize these insights to inform current and future QSR advertising campaigns and inspire a greater connection between their brands and audiences."

Visit www.sabio.inc/reports/2023-qsr-trends-report to download Sabio's 2023 QSR Audience Trends Report.

Just as Sabio's 2023 QSR Audience Trends Report provides QSR consumer insights based on Sabio's first-party data, recent and upcoming audience trends reports feature more of Sabio's top-performing verticals.

Visit www.sabio.inc/resources to download all of Sabio's vertical trends reports.

Methodology

Data for this report are sourced using Sabio's first-party data and validated by their exclusive measurement and analytics partner, App Science. Through their exclusive access to App Science, Sabio gathered and analyzed mobile and CTV device data signals and enhanced them with third-party consumer data.

This vertical trends analysis provides insights into audience interests by comparing viewing habits and app usage among households' CTV and mobile devices as well as brand visitation patterns using mobile geospatial data. Preferences toward mobile apps, mobile app categories, TV genres, and brand visitations are analyzed for Sabio's QSR audience group and compared to the "General Market." The General Market is represented by a random sample from Sabio's first and third-party data.

This report uses an odds index score to represent how likely an outcome is to occur. This report also uses rankings to reflect the most popular apps and locations for QSR users and the General Market. Rankings are based on non-indexed/raw distinct user counts.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science® — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

