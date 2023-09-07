AdhereHealth CEO to Lead the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's Discussions on Medication Adherence and Achieving the Quintuple Aim of Healthcare

AdhereHealth CEO to Lead the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's Discussions on Medication Adherence and Achieving the Quintuple Aim of Healthcare

Series of virtual events hosted by UTHSC's College of Pharmacy will educate hundreds of pharmacists throughout the U.S. on the relationship between SDOH and medication adherence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, announced today that CEO, Jason Rose, will join the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) College of Pharmacy's (COP) continuing education program to discuss medication adherence and its impact on the quintuple aim of healthcare. The series of live virtual events will take place on September 7, October 5 and November 2, 2023.

AdhereHealth logo (PRNewsfoto/AdhereHealth) (PRNewswire)

Designed for an audience of pharmacists, Rose's presentation will break down the five driving forces of value in the healthcare ecosystem: lower costs, better outcomes, better experiences for patients, improved experiences for care providers, and—most crucially—health equity for all.

Pharmacists who attend will also explore how the social determinants of health (SDOH) intertwine with medication adherence to impact all components of the Quintuple Aim and gain actionable advice on how pharmacists and providers can work with Medicare Advantage plans to leverage this knowledge for improved performance and quality.

"Poor medication adherence is tied to approximately half of all treatment failures, more than 125,000 avoidable deaths, and more than half a trillion dollars in wasted spending each year," said Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth. "This isn't just a tragedy for patients. It's also a major financial and operational concern for providers and health plans. To achieve value-based care goals and improve patient experiences, health plans need better tools to address medication adherence at its source."

"I look forward to sharing with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's College of Pharmacy audience the ways in which technology, in conjunction with strategies implemented by physicians, payers and pharmacists, can resolve SDOH barriers for high-risk populations. This ultimately improves the lives of patients and will help us create the efficient, cost-effective, person-centered health care system of the future," he added.

A new longitudinal, 40-hour telehealth Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience (IPPE) was implemented Fall 2021 in collaboration with the UTHSC COP, which is required for all second-year pharmacy students at UT. Since implementation, 390 students have participated in the course. The partnership provides UTHSC COP students with hands-on, real-world telehealth patient care experience and allows students to conduct targeted member outreach calls via telehealth pharmacy practice, to address SDOH barriers and collaborate with the patient's healthcare team, to optimize adherence and medication outcomes for thousands of patients across the country.

To learn more about AdhereHealth solutions and the benefits they deliver for health plans, visit Adherehealth.com.

About AdhereHealth™

AdhereHealth delivers purpose-built, innovative technology solutions to improve quality of care, medication adherence and cost outcomes—all with an emphasis on overcoming social determinants of health (SDOH) and improving patient experience. The company's unique combination of predictive analytics, intelligent clinical workflow software and proactive telepharmacy outreach performed by a nationwide team of licensed clinicians addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. Today, the Adhere™ Platform touches tens of millions of patients across dozens of health plans, self-insured employers and other risk-bearing entities. Learn more at www.adherehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdhereHealth