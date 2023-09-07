Datasea Expands 5G Messaging Service by Signing Two New Clients

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a Nevada incorporated digital technology corporation engaged in converging and innovative business segments for intelligent acoustics and 5G messaging technology in China, today announced that Datasea's Chinese operating entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Beijing"), together with Heilongjiang Xunrui Technology Co., Ltd ("Xunrui Technology), Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Jingwei") and Guozhong Times (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.("subsidiaries") have entered into agreements with two prominent new clients: Hainuo Xintong (Qingdao) Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hainuo") and Shenzhen Qiake Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Qiake") This current move aims to bolster our 5G messaging top-up services, catering to a broader spectrum of industries within the Chinese market.

These agreements enable Hainuo and Shenzhen Qiake to purchase 5G message virtual recharge cards in various denominations ranging from ¥10 to ¥500 RMB ($1.38 to $69.4) over the course of the 12 months of the agreements. In just the few short weeks since the agreements were signed with Hainuo and Shenzhen Qiake, Shuhai Beijing and its subsidiaries have provided 5G messaging top-up services valued at approximately $1.89 million (RMB 13.80 million). In addition to the new agreements, our ongoing services to pre-existing clients have generated approximately $1.06 million (RMB 7.71 million) in revenue providing for the month of August alone.

Hainuo and Shenzhen Qiake operate in various industry sectors and serve a diverse and geographically dispersed customer base in China. Shuhai Beijing and its subsidiaries offer these clients comprehensive 5G messaging services, including multiple top-up plans, data interfaces, and a streamlined 5G messaging payment platform.

Datasea's CEO, Zhixin Liu, commented, "The addition of these new clients to our 5G messaging services portfolio underscores the growing demand for enhanced 5G capabilities in the Chinese market. It reaffirms our commitment to providing efficient and customized recharge solutions that meet the needs of our diverse clientele."

Datasea Inc., was incorporated in Nevada on September 2014 and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market on December 21, 2018 under the symbol DTSS. Datasea is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in converging and innovative industries, Intelligent Acoustics and 5G messaging business, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies in the realm of intelligent acoustics, especially harnessing the power of ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections. Alongside this, the company delves into innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. With a diverse product lineup, Datasea is devoted to enhancing the quality of life using sound-based solutions. In a strategic move to mark its presence in the global arena, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, USA, on July 31, 2023. This venture underlines Datasea's dedication to "Intelligent Acoustics" and marks its ambition to offer avant-garde antiviral acoustic solutions at ultrasonic disinfection and sterilization, ultrasonic cosmetology, acoustic medical care, and acoustic agriculture to the US and international market, reaching an ever-growing consumer audience. Simultaneously, the establishment of production, assembly, and sales channels, coupled with the reinforcement of technological enhancements and collaborations with international technology laboratories, augments the prospects for the enduring progress of Datasea Acoustics LLC. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website. Twitter @Dataseainc, https://twitter.com/Dataseainc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

