ProgenyHealth Announces Partnership with Community Health Choice in Houston, Texas

New partnership will provide Maternity and NICU care management services to improve the lives and health outcomes of women and infants, while supporting local communities

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a leading, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management, has announced a new partnership with Community Health Choice, located in Houston, TX.

(PRNewsfoto/ProgenyHealth) (PRNewswire)

Hundreds of thousands of women each year rely heavily on specialized maternity, NICU and postpartum care.

Established in 1997, Community Health Choice is a local, non-profit, managed care organization that is committed to improving the health and well-being of Texas residents. The organization is one of the largest provider networks in southeast Texas.

"Our new partnership with Community Health Choice helps pave the way for a lifetime of health and well-being for mothers, infants and their families throughout the greater Houston area," said Susan Torroella, CEO, ProgenyHealth. "It is important that we continue to assist mothers in having healthier, full-term pregnancies and navigating complex NICU and postpartum issues. The actions we are taking today will have a substantial impact in the future."

The new partnership began June 28 and initially includes maternity case management, followed by NICU utilization and case management, and then payment validation and assurance services. ProgenyHealth is supporting services as part of several Community Health Choice plans, including Texas STAR and Texas CHIP Perinate Unborn.

"We are a health plan with heart and our mission is to continually open doors of care and wellness to our members," said Lisa Wright, CEO, Community Health Choice. "Healthier communities are stronger communities and our new strategic partnership with ProgenyHealth is having a significant impact on thousands of our plan members and fellow residents."

Hundreds of thousands of women each year rely heavily on specialized maternity, NICU and postpartum care. Statewide, the preterm birth rate is 11.4% - which is higher than the national average.

"The maternal mortality and preterm birth rates in Texas are higher than the national average, and this is absolutely unacceptable," said Marylou Buyse, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Community Health Choice. "We must continue to ensure the health and wellness of our state's new mothers and their infants. Our new partnership with ProgenyHealth helps to promote a healthier life for every Texan mother and infant."

About ProgenyHealth

ProgenyHealth empowers our health plan and employer partners to change the trajectory of maternal and infant health outcomes across America. Informed by more than 20 years of experience and patient data, our end-to-end maternal and infant care management solution helps ensure the best possible outcomes for every expecting mother we touch. Our wholly integrated, tech-enabled solution builds a network of support for an uninterrupted continuum of care from prenatal health, through any resultant NICU stay, and all the way to one full year of life. From the very beginning, we unite early health risk assessment data with self-directed digital tools and dedicated case managers who work tirelessly to connect at-risk moms-to-be with the resources, care, and support they need for a healthier, full-term delivery. Our industry-leading intelligent platform, Baby Trax™, integrates utilization management and case management, while also driving payment validation & assurance activities based on clinical data. By promoting predictable, equitable, and standardized high quality care journeys, we ensure healthier outcomes—and lower costs—across an entire at-risk population. In so doing, we help overcome systemic barriers to support healthier pregnancies and healthier starts to life for all moms and babies, one family at a time. To learn more, visit www.progenyhealth.com

About Community Health Choice

Community Health Choice is a local, non-profit managed-care organization (MCO), licensed by the Texas Department of Insurance. MarketPlace , DNSP , Medicaid and CHIP are the products provided to give their members access to medical care in Greater Houston area. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of underserved Texans by opening doors to healthcare and health-related social services.

Media Contact:

Linda Smith

VP, Marketing & Communications

lsmith@progenyhealth.com

Mobile: 609.206.1552

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProgenyHealth