United Imaging Confirms Installation of Country's First uMI Panorama™ at Huntsman Cancer Institute

The award-winning 12-year old manufacturer and widely-recognized leading cancer center agreed to install United Imaging's recently unveiled innovation.

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced that The Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging (CQCI) at Huntsman Cancer Institute, part of the University of Utah health care system in Salt Lake City, has installed another United Imaging PET/CT scanner. This brings state-of-the-art molecular imaging technology to the CQCI clinical research lab. Huntsman Cancer Institute is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

The new uMI Panorama features a 2.9 mm NEMA resolution, 35 cm axial FOV and 194 ps timing resolution and was unveiled at SNMMI's annual meeting in Chicago.

According to Jeffrey Yap, Ph.D, Director of the Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging (CQCI) at Huntsman Cancer Institute and Research Professor in the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences at the University of Utah, "We are always striving for ways to bring the best technology and highest level of cancer care to our patients. We believe this new scanner will provide better image quality and improve patient comfort. Delivering world-class cancer treatment to our patients is our highest priority."

The uMI Panorama was cleared by the FDA in March 2023; Huntsman Cancer Institute is the first to install this groundbreaking technology in the entire United States. In 2022, Huntsman Cancer Institute announced installation of the first United Imaging uMI 780 PET/CT system in North America.

"The first of anything is always exciting, especially when it is so unique and will be put to good use by the experts at Huntsman Cancer Institute," commented Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

