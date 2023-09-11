U.S. News Welcomes Dafna Linzer as Editorial Director

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in empowering informed decisions through news, rankings and advice, is pleased to announce that Dafna Linzer has joined the company as its editorial director and executive vice president. In this role, Linzer will be responsible for editorial and business strategies that further engage consumers, increase synergy between editorial products, and elevate the company's brand.

Linzer has spent much of the last two decades as a reporter, editor and news executive leading coverage of Washington, politics and policy, national security and diplomacy at a number of decorated institutions including The Washington Post, NBC News and POLITICO. While at POLITICO, Linzer oversaw publication of the Dobbs draft opinion and led the publication's 2022 award-winning series on the Supreme Court.

Linzer's journalism has garnered many accolades. Her work on race disparities in presidential pardons – which resulted in a book she co-authored, Shades of Mercy – led to clemency and pardons for two of the featured subjects and was recognized by the American Bar Association. In addition, Linzer's reporting on Guantanamo during the Obama presidency was honored by the Overseas Press Club.

Linzer also has deep experience in foreign policy, having served as a correspondent and senior editor for The Associated Press for nearly a decade, reporting from more than a dozen countries across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"Dafna's esteemed news leadership and understanding of Washington politics will be essential for the continued evolution of U.S. News," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO. "Consumers have relied on our trustworthy journalism to help make their important life decisions for the last 90 years. As we look to build upon the services and information we provide to them, Dafna's varied and deep experiences in journalism and the products, partnerships and events that support quality content will serve to truly enhance our readers' journeys."

"I am thrilled to join U.S. News and an environment that is committed to rigorous journalism," said Linzer. "U.S. News' storied history and commitment to providing balanced, data-driven news and service journalism, led by such talented editorial and business teams, is indispensable in today's media landscape."

With this appointment, Brian Kelly will serve as editor-at-large and executive vice president, creating strategic partnerships locally and globally.

